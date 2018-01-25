Trump says Palestinians return to peace talks

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) Developments on Thursday, Jan. 25, about President Donald Trump’s attendance at the World Economic Forum (all times Central European Time).

4:15 p.m.

President Trump said the Palestinians must return to peace talks with Israel to receive U.S. aid money.

Trump’s decision last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital roiled Arab nations and led Palestinians to refuse to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the Mideast this week. Palestinians also declared a new U.S.-led peace push dead, saying Washington can no longer be an honest broker.

Trump said U.S. aid to the Palestinians was “on the table” but they won’t get it “unless they sit down and negotiate peace.”

Trump commented as he opened a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an economic summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

3:30 p.m.

Trump is trying to dispel the notion that he and British Prime Minister Theresa May don’t get along.

Trump says he and May have a “really great relationship, although some people don’t necessarily believe that.” He said it was a “false rumor” and that he wanted to “correct it.”

Trump and May met during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

May said the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. continues.

Trump and May last year traded criticism over Trump’s retweets of a far-right group’s anti-Muslim videos.

Trump also canceled a trip to London for the opening of a new U.S. Embassy.

3:00 p.m.

Trump said he’s bringing a message of “peace and prosperity” to an annual economic summit in the Swiss Alps.

As he arrived at the summit venue, Trump was asked how he likes Davos and replied that he thinks “it’s great.”

Asked about his message for the gathering of world leaders, business executives and celebrities, Trump said it was about “peace and prosperity.”

Trump’s attendance at the annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has raised eyebrows, given Trump’s protectionist leanings.

He is the first sitting U.S. president to attend the forum since Bill Clinton in 2000.

2:54 p.m.

President Trump and Prime Minister May met during a summit in Switzerland.

The leaders met during the World Economic Forum in Davos and were expected to discuss the conflict in Syria, U.S. efforts to revise the Iran nuclear deal, and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Trump hosted May at the White House days after he took office in January 2017, but the relationship has been strained since then.

Trump recently canceled a trip to London for the opening of a new U.S. Embassy. Trump and May last year traded criticism over Trump’s retweets of a far-right group’s anti-Muslim videos.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. stands ready to negotiate an “attractive” trade deal with Britain once it leaves the European Union.

11:30 a.m.

President Trump arrived in the Swiss Alps for the World Economic Forum.

Trump flew to the town of Davos by helicopter from Zurich, where he arrived Thursday morning after flying overnight from Washington.

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland to tout his “America First” policies at the World Economic Forum.

Trump came to the globally minded conference days after signing new tariffs to boost American manufacturers. He was expected to tout the booming economy and recent tax cut legislation.

His decision to attend was a surprise, given his protectionist policies. Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and demanded changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.