Stars fall flat in loss to Maple Leafs



DALLAS (KNTU) The Dallas Stars fell behind early and never recovered, losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Dallas started out well and seemed to have the momentum on their side before Toronto center Nazem Kadri scored the game’s first goal at 15:50 of the first period.

Both teams finished the first with eight shots, and the Stars outplayed the Leafs for much of the frame, but were unable to capitalize on any scoring chances.

The Stars were unable to capitalize on a power play early in the second period, but it would again be Leafs who grabbed the period’s first goal on a shot by winger Zach Hyman to put the Stars down by two.

Just before the halfway mark of the second period, that deficit would grow to three after Toronto scored a power play goal as a result of an advantageous deflection. Kadri was trying to complete a cross ice pass in the offensive zone, but the puck caromed off Stars forward Mattias Janmark in the high slot and past goaltender Ben Bishop.

From that point on, the Stars struggled finding gaps in the Toronto defense.

They went on a power play at 14:04, but could only muster one shot and struggled to keep the puck in the attacking zone, drawing some boos from the restless home crowd.

Finally, 17:43 into the second period, Tyler Seguin answered the call, scoring his team-leading 23rd goal of the season on a behind-the-net pass from Alexander Radulov to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Any hope that the Stars would stage a third period comeback was quickly extinguished when the Leafs leading scorer Auston Matthews scored his 22nd goal 2:38 into the frame to make it 4-1.

“We had too many players under the bar today,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “I can’t remember the last time we gave up odd man rushes like we gave them.”

The Stars looked deflated after that. Although the Stars outshot the Leafs 13-3 after Matthews’s goal, they never really threatened. Toronto was able to sit back and defend comfortably.

The game would end 4-1 in favor of the Maple Leafs. The Stars outshot Toronto 40-29, but it wasn’t good enough.

Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner extended his points streak to five after picking up his 7th and 8th assist for that span.

Alexander Radulov extended his point streak to nine games after picking up an assist on the Seguin goal.

The Stars did manage to continue their fighting streak after engaging in a season high six fights with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday – Antoine Roussel received a fighting major in the second after squaring off with and bringing down Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick.

Dallas’s performance was reminiscent of many games from last season in which turnovers resulted in numerous odd-man rushes. Bishop saved 25 of Toronto’s 29 shots on goal, but he wouldn’t be to blame for Thursday night’s loss.

“I just don’t think we were sharp enough tonight,” forward Jason Spezza said. “We made it too easy for them to shorten the rink and play a counterattack game.”

Aside from their first line of Seguin, Jamie Benn, Radulov and their first defensive pairing of Esa Lindell and John Klingberg, the Stars looked toothless Thursday night. Those five players contributed half (20/40) of Dallas’s shots on goal, and provided the Stars’ only goal of the night.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Toronto returns home to face the New York Islanders on Wednesday, January 31. Forward Auston Matthews will participate in the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28.

Stars: Dallas is off until Tuesday, January 30 when they look to rebound at home against the Los Angeles Kings. John Klingberg and Tyler Seguin will participate in the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28.