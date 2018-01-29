Can Trump stick to a script beyond the State of the Union?

UNDATED (AP) President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address will be the biggest test yet of his ability to not just deliver a stately speech but also to then stay on track as the administration rolls out policies building on it.

Trump has shown at times that he can deliver a powerful speech that outlines his vision and moves commentators to declare that he, at last, looks presidential. Then the teleprompter gets turned off.

Time and again, Trump has followed up a well-received address with moments of wild indiscipline, quickly losing any momentum in a controversy of his own making.

The State of the Union is a big set piece for any president. For Trump, dogged by low poll numbers and the Russia probe, the speech on Tuesday, Jan. 29, carries particular importance.