Earnings surge for Samsung Electronics on huge chip profit



SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Samsung Electronics reported a surge in quarterly earnings thanks to its record-breaking chip business.

Officials with the South Korean company said Wednesday, Jan. 31, that October-December earnings jumped 74 percent to 12 trillion won ($11.2 billion), compared with 6.9 trillion won a year earlier.

Sales and operating profit also rose in line with Samsung’s earlier guidance.

Samsung’s flagship semiconductor business continued making record-high profits. The division, which supplies chips that help data centers, servers, mobile devices, and computers save data and run multiple programs rapidly, generated 10.9 trillion won in operating income during the quarter on sales of 21.11 trillion won, an unusually lucrative record for a manufacturing company.

Profits have not suffered from the bribery conviction of the company’s vice chairman. Company heir Lee Jae-yong is expected to get an appeal ruling in the coming week.

Meantime, the craze for smartphones, social media, and universal connectivity is generating immense wealth but also deep unease in South Korea, which is the source of a large share of the computer chips that make them work.

Soaring demand for the microchips has sent profits sky high not only for Samsung, but also its smaller rival SK Hynix which helps sustain growth in Asia’s fourth largest economy.

Pressures are building as youth unemployment approaches 10 percent and many elderly Koreans scrimp and scavenge to get by.