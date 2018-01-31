Japan’s Fujifilm to take over partner Xerox to slash costs



TOKYO (AP) Officials with Fujifilm Holdings and Xerox Corp. said the Japanese company would take over Xerox in a restructuring intended to slash costs.

The companies’ officials said Wednesday, Jan. 31, that Fuji Xerox, their 56-year-old joint venture, would combine with Xerox. Fujifilm Holdings will own 50.1 percent of Xerox’s shares.

They said that through restructuring and other reforms, they expected to save $1.7 billion a year by 2022.

The deal called for Xerox shareholders to receive a $2.5 billion special cash dividend, or approximately $9.801 per share. Xerox would own 49.9 percent of the combined company.

The corporate officials said they intend to expand into lucrative business areas such as high-speed inkjet printers, industrial printing, using Fujifilm’s technologies.

The companies said Jeff Jacobson, President & CEO of 112-year-old Xerox, is due to be CEO of New Fuji Xerox.