Journalist says BBC treating women as ‘enemy’ over pay gap



LONDON (AP) A senior BBC journalist who quit her post to protest the gender pay gap said management is hurting the corporation’s credibility by failing to address the issue.

Carrie Gracie, the broadcaster’s former China editor, said BBC managers have treated women who speak out about pay “as some sort of enemy.”

Tensions over pay flared last summer when the BBC released a list of top earners that showed many high-profile women earned far less than their male counterparts.

She told a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday, Jan. 31, that management’s failure to address the problem was “damaging the credibility of the BBC in a completely unacceptable way.”

Gracie resigned from her post in early January, after learning that male colleagues in similar jobs had much higher salaries.