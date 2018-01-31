Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) The moon put on a rare cosmic show before sunrise on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

It was the first time in 35 years a blue moon synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia, and Asia. The western U.S. had good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa were out of luck for the eclipse.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happened to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, or blood moon, and it was a lunar showstopper.

NASA calls it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. The next one won’t occur until 2037.