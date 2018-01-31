Neighbor: Crossing arms not working properly



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Jan. 31, about an accident involving a train carrying Republican lawmakers to a policy retreat in West Virginia (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

5:00 p.m.

A man who lives near the railroad crossing where the train struck a garbage truck said the crossing arms had not been working correctly.

Benny Layne said the truck landed on his property after it collided with the Amtrak train near Crozet, Virginia.

Crozet is a small town west of Charlottesville, which is home to the University of Virginia.

Layne told The Associated Press he had recently seen lines of cars stopped at the crossing, with the crossing arms lowered even though no train was approaching. He said motorists would get out of their cars to help guide other motorists around the malfunctioning arms so they could cross the tracks.

Layne said he had seen the arms stay down for hours. He also said he saw a man examining the crossing arms earlier in the week.

CSX Transportation owns the tracks where the crash occurred. Buckingham Branch Railroad leases the tracks and is responsible for maintenance, signaling, and traffic dispatching on the line.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham said she was not aware of any problems with equipment at the crossing but referred questions to the National Transportation Safety Board, which was investigating the crash.

3:30 p.m.

The railroad crossing where the train hit the trash truck was equipped with two advance warning signs, two roadway gate arms, two mast-mounted flashing lights, and a bell to warn of an approaching train.

Those details were included in a U.S. Department of Transportation Inventory Form dated Jan. 3 describing the warning system at the crossing.

According to the report, three freight trains pass through the intersection during the day and two at night, on average. The report indicated passenger trains don’t go through very often — an average of less than one per day.

The maximum speed for trains crossing the intersection is 60 miles per hour.

One accident report filed by CSX Transportation in 1999 said a train hit a vehicle that was stuck between the rails at the crossing. No injuries were reported, but there was damage to the train’s engine and the vehicle, which was driven by a 70-year-old woman who got out of her car before the train hit.

3:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump said he talked with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., after the chartered train hit the truck.

The president said in the Oval Office that the lawmakers were “doing pretty good” and were “proceeding with their conference.” Trump said he was told “it was a pretty rough hit.”

Trump planned to address the Republican lawmakers Thursday at their conference at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

Sanders saud there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.

The Tennessean reported Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., said in a phone call from the scene he was being treated for his injuries, that he was on his way to the restroom when the crash occurred. He said he was thrown around upon impact and suffered neck, back, and foot injuries.

Fleischmann said he was in a “bit of shock” and significant pain.

2:30 p.m.

Staff members said Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn., had been taken to a hospital.

Members of his staff tweeted the first-term congressman was being checked for a possible concussion after the crash.

2:00 p.m.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth K. Toll said two crew members and two passengers had been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Police and a local hospital were giving differing figures, but the reason for the discrepancies wasn’t immediately clear.

The accident happened at an intersection that crosses the tracks at the top of a hill where visibility is limited.

1:55 p.m.

The organization hosting the congressional Republican retreat said the event would go on with an adjusted program.

The Congressional Institute said the decision was made after consulting with Republican leaders.

1:15 p.m.

A congressman on the train said three lawmakers who are doctors tended to crash victims.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the collision destroyed the garbage truck, leaving it “just in pieces.”

Comer said Reps. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, came to the aid of crash victims before emergency personnel — including a transport helicopter — arrived.

Comer said lawmakers, spouses, and aides had been on the train for about two hours and the crash impact made him jump out of his seat.