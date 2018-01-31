No, that wasn’t drool on his lips, Rep. Joe Kennedy says



WASHINGTON (AP) No, that wasn’t drool on the lips of Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass. He said it was ChapStick.

Twitter lit up with jibes about the 37-year-old Democrat’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union. In his televised speech Tuesday, Jan. 30, Kennedy’s lips appeared wet and glistening, leading to tweets about Kennedy’s “drool.”

Kennedy joked on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday that he “decided to go a little bit light on the ChapStick this morning—which is probably a wise choice.” He told CNN that Tuesday’s ChapStick was “a little too much, apparently.”

Other State of the Union responders have attracted similar unwanted attention. In 2013, Sen. Marco Rubio’s, R-Fla., response to President Barack Obama’s speech was mocked for Rubio’s awkward off-screen reach for water.



In his response, Kennedy said it would be easy to dismiss the first year of Trump’s presidency as “chaos” marked by partisanship and politics.

But Kennedy said Trump has caused serious problems for the American people, including proposals that target Muslims, transgendered people, and others.

Kennedy said the Trump administration “isn’t just targeting the laws that protect us — they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection.”

In apparent reference to Trump without naming him, Kennedy said “bullies may land a punch” and leave a mark but have “never managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future.”