On China visit, Britain’s May focused on post-Brexit future



BEIJING (AP) British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in China on Wednesday, Jan. 31, for a visit focused on hashing out new trade arrangements once Britain leaves the European Union.

May flew to the central industrial center of Wuhan and was traveling later to Beijing for talks with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

May was accompanied by 50 British business leaders, including the chief executives of Jaguar Land Rover and drug firm AstraZeneca. She also planned to visit the financial hub of Shanghai before heading home on Friday.

May wants to burnish the “golden era” between the countries announced by Xi during a state visit to Britain in 2015.

Bolstering ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, became more urgent after Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU.

Departing the U.K., May left behind a divided government, a feuding Conservative Party — and a question mark over how long she would remain leader once she returned.

China expert Kerry Brown, of King’s College London, said May’s challenge during her three-day trip was to “inject a little dynamism into the relationship.”