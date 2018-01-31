Schiff says he, Gowdy have seen classified info



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Jan. 31, about the investigations into contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. (all times Eastern Standard Time).

5:00 p.m.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said only two committee members have read the classified information that formed the basis for a controversial Republican memo that may soon be released to the public.

According to a transcript, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said at a Monday committee meeting that only he and Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., had read the underlying information that informed the classified Republican memo. Committee members voted to publicly release the memo, part of a Republican effort to prove improper use of surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

Schiff said in the meeting that Republicans had previously voted down a motion to make that underlying information available to all members of the committee.

3:35 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee fired back at the FBI and the Justice Department over the classified memo.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a close ally of the president, said in a statement that the objections of the Trump administration’s FBI and the Justice Department to publicly releasing the Republican-authored memo were “spurious.”

Nunes also said top federal law enforcement officials “misused” intelligence agencies and the courts during a counter-intelligence investigation during the 2016 election by using “unverified information in a court document.”

Trump administration officials were reviewing the memo. While Republicans have said it shows abuses of the government’s surveillance apparatus, Democrats have called it a “cherry-picked” group of Republican talking points.

2:35 p.m.

Rep. Schiff said challenged Trump as the president reviewed the classified information the House intelligence committee voted to make public. Trump has a five-day review period, and it will be released if he doesn’t object.

Schiff tweeted that Republicans have “used this memo to mislead the House. Will the president now use it to mislead the country?”

12:45 p.m.

FBI officials said they had “grave concerns” about the memo’s accuracy.

The statement was the FBI’s first public comment about the four-page memo drafted by Republicans on the House intelligence committee and that has divided the Trump Justice Department and White House.

In the statement, the FBI officials said, “We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

9:31 a.m.

Rep. Schiff said there was nothing in the memo that vindicated President Trump.

He said House intelligence committee chairman Nunes was pushing a “misleading narrative” to undermine the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign was involved.

“This is not about the facts,” Schiff said.

He said Trump also incorrectly claimed to be vindicated last year when Nunes shared evidence with the administration of a “vast unmasking conspiracy” that allegedly involved Obama officials inappropriately making requests to uncover the identities of Trump campaign officials in intelligence reports.

Schiff spoke at an event sponsored by the news site Axios.

9:10 a.m.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she was not aware that President Trump had seen the classified memo.

Sanders said on CNN Trump had not seen the memo “prior to and immediately after” his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Trump was caught on camera telling a Republican lawmaker on the House floor after his speech that he was “100 percent” in favor of releasing the memo.

Sanders said a legal and national security review into the memo was continuing.

2:02 a.m.

An administration official said the controversial memo would be given a legal and national security check before President Trump decided whether to release it.

The memo arrived at the White House on Monday after the House intelligence committee brushed aside opposition from the Justice Department and voted to release it.