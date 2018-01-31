Trump speech leads to 4.5 million tweets



WASHINGTON (AP) Here is a timeline of events connected with President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Jan. 30 (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:15 p.m.

President Trump’s first State of the Union was the most-tweeted joint address to Congress ever, according to Twitter.

The social network said 4.5 million tweets were sent around the annual event, surpassing last year’s record of 3 million for Trump’s first address to Congress — which wasn’t technically a State of the Union.

According to the platform, the most tweeted moment of the speech came when Trump waded into the culture wars over racial injustice protests and the national anthem. That was followed by his discussion of his immigration reform proposal and his condemnation of the international criminal gang MS-13.

11:00 p.m.

Liberal icon Bernie Sanders blasted the president for what he did not say during his speech.

The 2016 presidential candidate used his Facebook page to broadcast his own retort to Trump at the same time Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., offered the Democratic Party’s official response.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., noted Trump didn’t mention Social Security or Medicare, despite promises as a candidate to protect the popular programs.

He also cited wealth inequality and climate change as fundamental threats Trump failed to address.

Sanders recalled Trump touting his commitment to clean air and clean water. The senator said he struggled “not to laugh out loud” in the House chamber.

Sanders, 76, is still deciding whether to run for president again in 2020.

10:35 p.m.

Trump’s first State of the Union address clocked in at one hour and 20 minutes.

According to the American Presidency Project, that made Trump’s speech one of the longest State of the Union addresses in recent presidential history.

President Bill Clinton’s final State of the Union speech in January 2000 ran longer than Trump’s at just over an hour and 28 minutes.

Clinton delivered another lengthy State of the Union address — an hour and 24 minutes — in January 1995.

Trump spoke for exactly one hour last year when he addressed a joint session of Congress, but that was not a State of the Union address.

10:30 p.m.

The president said his administration was waging a “maximum pressure” campaign to prevent North Korea’s “reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles” from threatening the U.S. homeland.

Trump said the threat could be a reality soon. He said past U.S. experience with North Korea showed that “complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation.”

Trump praised Ji Seong-ho, who attended the speech. Ji was born in North Korea and lost limbs in a train accident before defecting to South Korea, where he helps other defectors. Trump said his “great sacrifice is an inspiration to us all.”

10:25 p.m.

The president also commemorated Otto Warmbier to help make his point about the dangers posed by North Korea.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of subversion. He tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

The University of Virginia student was held for more than 17 months and medically evacuated from North Korea. He returned with severe brain damage and died shortly after his return.

Trump recognized Warmbier’s parents during his State of the Union address. As he did so, Fred and Cindy Warmbier were moved to tears.

Trump called them “powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world.”

10:22 p.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., extended her hands to try quieting Democratic colleagues when they groaned after the president called for ending “chain migration.”

For many lawmakers, the reference is offensive. They said it discredits an immigration system that is family-centric, one in which immigrants are allowed to have family members join them in the U.S.

Trump called his immigration proposals a “down-the-middle compromise,” prompting brief laughter from Democratic lawmakers.

Trump prefaced his call for an immigration overhaul by highlighting the threat posed by MS-13, the violent street gang with Central American ties.

He capped his immigration remarks by saying, “let us come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done.”

10:20 p.m.

The president said “unmatched power” was the surest defense against threats from rogue regimes, terrorist groups, and rivals like China and Russia.

He said that’s why he wanted Congress to remove budget caps on defense spending and fully fund the U.S. military.

The president said the U.S. defense must also include a nuclear weapons arsenal so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression.

Trump said someday a “magical moment” may come when nations of the world will unite and eliminate their nuclear weapons. But “we are not there yet,” he said.

Trump has threatened to use military force to deter North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. He also has boasted that he has a bigger nuclear “button” than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

10:15 p.m.

The president said his government needs “all necessary power” to detain terrorists “wherever we chase them down.”

Trump signed an order before entering the House chamber to deliver his State of the Union address directing his defense secretary to re-examine the U.S. military detention policy and to keep the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, open.

“In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds and hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield,” he said. “Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants.” He said when they are captured overseas, they should be treated like “the terrorists they are.”

10:05 p.m.

Calling on Congress to “set politics aside” and overhaul the nation’s immigration system, Trump blamed “deadly loopholes” and “open borders” that allow drugs and gangs “to pour into our most vulnerable communities.”

He highlighted his case with the stories of two families whose daughters were killed by members of the MS-13 gang.

Trump told the families that “320 million hearts” were breaking as he shared their stories with the nation.

Trump’s plan would provide a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million young immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. It would also severely limit legal immigration and provide $25 billion for his promised border wall.

He said his plan “will create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system.”

10:00 p.m.

Trump said he was committed to the “long and difficult” fight against the epidemic of opioid and drug addiction.

He predicted that America ultimately would prevail over a crisis that claims 174 lives daily.

Trump campaigned on the opioid issue and created a presidential advisory commission upon taking office. He recently declared the crisis a public health emergency, but the declaration did not come with additional funding.

Trump also recognized special guest Ryan Holets, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer who was seated in first lady Melania Trump’s guest box.

Holets and his wife adopted the baby of a pregnant, homeless woman whom he saw preparing to inject herself with heroin.

9:45 p.m.

The president called on Congress to pass legislation to generate at least $1.5 trillion to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Trump appealed to Republicans and Democrats to work together to provide the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure that he said the economy needs to thrive and Americans deserve.

The president said every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments, and tapping private-sector investment where appropriate.

Trump said an infrastructure bill must also streamline the permitting and approval process, getting it down to no more than two years and perhaps even one.

9:40 p.m.

The president took a softer approach to one highly charged issue.

He used the story of Preston Sharp, 12, to drive home his case that Americans should stand for the national anthem.

Sharp organized a campaign to put flags on fallen veterans’ graves. “Preston’s reverence for those who have served our Nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

Trump has hurled harsh rhetoric against football players who knelt during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

Trump has said those players should be fired and called on fans to boycott their games.

9:35 p.m.

Half the House chamber was boisterous and bouncing up and down for standing ovations during the president address. The other half was somber and still, amid a sea of black clothes.

It was as if Republicans and Democrats were attending two separate events.

Republicans were applauding and cheering while Trump talked about making America great again, and his late 2017 victory revamping the tax code.

Democrats were barely reacting to Trump’s remarks, though they did join in applause for emergency responders and veterans.

As Trump entered the chamber before his speech, nearly all Democrats were seated and quiet in less than 20 seconds. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., waved a pocket copy of the Constitution.

9:33 p.m.

President Trump told the stories of ordinary people to help illustrate the themes in his address.

He opened by highlighting Ashlee Leppert, a U.S. Coast Guard petty officer who was aboard one of the first helicopters on the scene in Houston during Hurricane Harvey. He mentioned firefighter David Dahlberg, who rescued dozens of children trapped in a California summer camp threatened by wildfires.

Trump illustrated the tax cuts he signed into law last year by introducing small-business owners from Ohio. Trump said Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger were giving out raises, hiring workers, and expanding their business because of tax code changes.

9:30 p.m.

Trump celebrated a booming economy saying 2.4 million jobs had been created since his election and wages were going up.

He talked up the unemployment rate and said the stock market “has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value.”

Trump also promised that millions of Americans would be taking home more pay starting in February thanks to the “massive” tax cuts he signed into law at the end of 2017.

Republicans were looking for Trump to help convince the country that they’ve made progress while being the majority party in charge with the 2018 midterm elections coming up.

9:20 p.m.

The president said the state of the union was strong “because our people are strong.”

And he added that together “we are building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Trump opened his address by recognizing the bravery of Americans who helped each other through a series of devastating hurricanes, wildfires, and mass shootings during his first year in office.

He also paid tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was severely wounded last year when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for an upcoming congressional baseball game.

9:15 p.m.

Trump kicked off his speech with recollections of the year past.

Talking about devastating hurricanes and wildfires, he said, “We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship.”

He told those affected by the devastation that “we are with you” and “we will pull through together.”

9:06 p.m.

An administration official said the president signed a new executive order to keep the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay open.

Trump said during his campaign that he wanted to keep Guantanamo open and “load it up with some bad dudes.” But the administration announcement just before the State of the Union address marked a formal reversal of former President Barack Obama’s eight-year effort to close the detention center.

The order preserves military detention as a counterterrorism tool by keeping the prison open.

President George W. Bush opened Guantanamo after Sept. 11 to hold and interrogate suspected enemy combatants. At its peak in 2003, it held about 680 detainees.

Bush transferred about 500 out before leaving office. Obama transferred 197 detainees out, leaving 41.

9:05 p.m.

Cheers and applause rang out as Trump was introduced in the House chamber by the Sergeant at Arms.

Trump shook hands with lawmakers, waved, and pointed at some as he inched his way down the center aisle.

Nearly every Democratic lawmaker stopped clapping seconds after the president entered the chamber. Many remained seated.

Trump accented his dark suit with a bright blue tie for the occasion.

9:00 p.m.

Melania Trump received a standing ovation as she entered the House chamber.

The first lady — wearing a white Dior pantsuit — arrived at the Capitol before the president, a change from last year, when they rode together in the limousine.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady went early to accompany guests whose stories amplify the president’s agenda and who would sit in her guest box.

The first lady hadn’t been seen in public with Trump since The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-January that, in 2016, Trump’s lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump. Daniels issued a statement before the president’s speech denying the affair.

Also Twitter went wild with speculation about the first lady’s clothing.

Some suggested sarcastically her attire was a tribute to Hillary Clinton who favors pantsuits. It was also suggested she was honoring the suffragettes, who made white their signature color. Others tweeted that Mrs. Trump looked “divine.”

Her suit was in contrast to the black worn by Democratic congresswomen and their allies.

8:55 p.m.

Democrats crowding the House chamber were letting buttons — and the color of their clothes — send messages.

Many wore rectangular lapel buttons that read “TIME’S UP,” a statement against workplace sexual harassment. Several members of Congress have ended their careers lately over harassment allegations, and the buttons were distributed at a morning meeting of Democratic lawmakers.

Some wore red buttons that read “RECY” in tribute to Recy Taylor, a black woman from a rural Alabama sharecropping family who was gang-raped by six white men in 1944. No charges were brought despite confessions, but her case became a galvanizing force for the civil rights movement.

Virtually all Democratic women were dressed in black in support for the #MeToo movement.

8:45 p.m.

The president’s motorcade passed a group of protesters near the U.S. Capitol.

About 100 protesters chanted near a location by the U.S. Botanical Gardens on Independence Avenue, a few blocks from the Capitol. Demonstrators held signs that read “You’re Fired,” and the word L-I-A-R lit up in yellow lights.

Trump’s short motorcade ride took him around the Washington Monument and near the Tidal Basin with a view of the Jefferson Memorial in the distance.

8:25 p.m.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Mrs. Trump and Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, held an “intimate meet-and-greet” at the Capitol for the administration’s invited guests.

8:15 p.m.

An hour before the president’s big speech, the House chamber began to fill with lawmakers eying prime seats and making small talk.

Republicans seemed more intent on arriving early with their side filling steadily while Democrats took a bit more time getting to their posts; and about a dozen Democratic lawmakers earlier announced they wouldn’t attend the speech.

Early arrivals included Reps. Mark Walker, R-N.C., Gregg Harper, R-Miss., and Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, all intent on securing an aisle seat to have a chance to greet the president when he entered the House chamber and made his way to the podium.

6:50 p.m.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was to serve as the so-called “designated survivor” and not attend the president’s address.

A member of the presidential line of succession traditionally skips the speech to the joint session of Congress and remains safeguarded at an undisclosed location to ensure continuity of government in the event of a catastrophe. Usually, a lesser-known member of the president’s Cabinet is selected — with higher-profile officials retained to applaud the president’s speech from the floor of the House.

The Cold War-era ritual took on new significance after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when fears of terrorism replaced nuclear war as a top threat facing the nation.

A designated high-ranking member of Congress also traditionally skips the speech to maintain the legislative branch’s continuity plans.

6:30 p.m.

A handful of immigrants who have legally lived in the U.S. since disasters struck their countries years ago planned to attend the president’s address as guests of Democratic lawmakers.

The immigrants benefit from temporary protections granted to people from countries ravaged by natural disasters or war.

The Trump administration has ended the temporary protection for El Salvador, Haiti, and Nicaragua and will make a decision later this year for Honduras.

Democratic lawmakers wanted to put a face on immigration policy.

Nery Martinez, guest of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., fled civil war in El Salvador and now lives in Las Vegas. Martinez said he would be at the address to remind the president that temporary protection recipients are “here to make this already great nation even greater.”

5:30 p.m.

What has President Trump learned in his first year as president? That you have to lead with “heart.”

That’s what he told network news anchors during a pre-State of the Union lunch.

“You govern with all of the instincts of a businessperson, but you have to add much more heart and soul into your decisions than you would ever have even thought of before,” Trump said according to excerpts released by his administration.

Trump also said issues like immigration would be “so simple” to solve if they were pure business matters, but he said he realizes that “millions and millions of people” are affected by his actions. “It’s much different, in that way, than I thought it would be.”

The journalists from outlets including PBS, CNN, and Fox News said Trump told the group there is “tremendous divisiveness” in the country that has existed for years and he was working to end it.

He said if he could unite the country, he would consider it a great achievement.

Fox News host Bret Baier said on the The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino the lunch menu featured smoked tomato soup, thyme roasted chicken, and orange merengue pudding. Baier said the rest of the lunch was off the record.

12:30 p.m.

Only four of the Supreme Court’s nine justices were expected to attend the president’s address.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch were expected to have seats in the House chamber. Roberts, Breyer, and Kagan regularly attend, as do justices appointed by the president who speaks. Trump nominated Gorsuch a year ago.

Among the justices not going, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito haven’t attended a State of the Union speech in years. Alito last went in 2010, when he was captured on camera mouthing the words “not true” in response to President Barack Obama’s criticism of the court’s then new ruling in the Citizens United campaign finance case.

Justice Anthony Kennedy had long-standing travel plans to go to California. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in Rhode Island and Justice Sonia Sotomayor was in Panama.