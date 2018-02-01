Random weapons screening required at LA schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 1, at a Los Angeles school shooting (all times Pacific Standard Time).

11:00 a.m.

Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles middle were subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy requiring every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.

A 15-year-old boy shot in the head in the morning at the city’s Salvador B. Castro Middle School was in critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet. Three other people suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Officials did not say whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening the morning of the shooting.

10:10 a.m.

Authorities said there was no further threat at the Los Angeles school.

Police arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun following the shooting just west of the city’s downtown.

9:45 a.m.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said a 30-year-old woman had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.