Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Feb. 1

0
By on · News

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Feb. 1, is the 32nd day of 2018. There are 333 days left in the year.

  • Today’s Highlight in History:
    • On Feb. 1, 1943, during World War II, one of America’s most highly decorated military units, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, made up almost exclusively of Japanese-Americans, was authorized.
  • On this date:
    • In 1790, the U.S. Supreme Court convened for the first time in New York. (However, since only three of the six justices were present, the court recessed until the next day.)
    • In 1893, inventor Thomas Edison completed work on the world’s first motion picture studio, his Black Maria, in West Orange, New Jersey.
    • Also in 1893, The opera Manon Lescaut, by Giacomo Puccini, premiered in Turin, Italy.
    • In 1922, in one of Hollywood’s most enduring mysteries, movie director William Desmond Taylor was shot to death in his Los Angeles home; the killing has never been solved.
    • In 1942, during World War II, the Voice of America broadcast its first program to Europe, relaying it through the facilities of the British Broadcasting Corp. in London.
    • In 1946, Norwegian statesman Trygve Lie was chosen to be the first secretary-general of the United Nations.
    • In 1959, men in Switzerland rejected giving women the right to vote by a more than 2-1 referendum margin. (Swiss women gained the right to vote in 1971.)
    • In 1960, four black college students began a sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they’d been refused service.
    • In 1968, during the Vietnam War, South Vietnam’s police chief (Nguyen Ngoc Loan) executed a Viet Cong officer with a pistol shot to the head in a scene captured by news photographers.
    • Also in 1968, Richard M. Nixon announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
    • In 1979, Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini received a tumultuous welcome in Tehran as he ended nearly 15 years of exile.
    • In 1988, actress Heather O’Rourke, co-star of the 1982 movie Poltergeist, died in San Diego at age 12.
    • In 1993, Gary Bettman took office as the National Hockey League’s first commissioner, succeeding the NHL’s final president, Gil Stein.
    • In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; payload commander Michael Anderson; mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.
  • Ten years ago:
    • Exxon Mobil posted a then-record annual profit by a U.S. company — $40.6 billion — and the biggest quarterly profit to that time.
    • Microsoft announced an unsolicited bid for Yahoo, which later rejected it.
    • Remote-controlled explosives strapped to two mentally disabled women killed at least 100 people in Baghdad.
  • Five years ago:
    • A suicide bomber struck the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, killing a Turkish security guard.
    • Hillary Rodham Clinton formally resigned as America’s 67th secretary of state, capping a four-year tenure.
    • The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 14,009.79, above the 14,000 mark for the first time in more than five years.
    • Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch died at age 88.
  • One year ago:
    • The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson, 56-43, to be U.S. secretary of state.
    • A nearly 20-hour prison hostage standoff began in Delaware as inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center seized four staff members; one guard was killed, two hostages released before authorities put down the uprising and rescued the remaining captive.
    • Violence and rioting at the University of California, Berkeley, forced the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
    • Edward Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series Band of Brothers, died in Lakewood, Colorado, at age 95.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actor Stuart Whitman is 90.
    • Folk singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 84.
    • Singer Don Everly is 81.
    • Actor Garrett Morris is 81.
    • Singer Ray Sawyer (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 81.
    • Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 79.
    • TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 77.
    • Comedian-actor-director Terry Jones is 76.
    • Political commentator Fred Barnes is 75.
    • Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is 74.
    • Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 68.
    • Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 67.
    • Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 64.
    • Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 62.
    • Actor Linus Roache is 54.
    • Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 53.
    • Country musician Dwayne Dupuy (Ricochet) is 53.
    • Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 53.
    • Lisa Marie Presley is 50.
    • Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 50.
    • Actor Brian Krause is 49.
    • Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 49.
    • Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 49.
    • Actor Michael C. Hall is 47.
    • Rock musician Ron Welty is 47.
    • Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 43.
    • Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 39.
    • Country singer Julie Roberts is 39.
    • Actor Jarrett Lennon is 36.
    • Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 35.
    • TV personality Lauren Conrad is 32.
    • Actress-singer Heather Morris is 31.
    • Actress and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 31.
    • Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 24.
  • Thought for the Day:
    • “Courage is doing what you’re afraid to do. There can be no courage unless you’re scared.” — Eddie Rickenbacker, American war hero (1890-1973).
Share.

Related Posts