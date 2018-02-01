Today in History: Feb. 1

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Feb. 1, is the 32nd day of 2018. There are 333 days left in the year.
- Today’s Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 1, 1943, during World War II, one of America’s most highly decorated military units, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, made up almost exclusively of Japanese-Americans, was authorized.
- On this date:
- In 1790, the U.S. Supreme Court convened for the first time in New York. (However, since only three of the six justices were present, the court recessed until the next day.)
- In 1893, inventor Thomas Edison completed work on the world’s first motion picture studio, his Black Maria, in West Orange, New Jersey.
- Also in 1893, The opera Manon Lescaut, by Giacomo Puccini, premiered in Turin, Italy.
- In 1922, in one of Hollywood’s most enduring mysteries, movie director William Desmond Taylor was shot to death in his Los Angeles home; the killing has never been solved.
- In 1942, during World War II, the Voice of America broadcast its first program to Europe, relaying it through the facilities of the British Broadcasting Corp. in London.
- In 1946, Norwegian statesman Trygve Lie was chosen to be the first secretary-general of the United Nations.
- In 1959, men in Switzerland rejected giving women the right to vote by a more than 2-1 referendum margin. (Swiss women gained the right to vote in 1971.)
- In 1960, four black college students began a sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they’d been refused service.
- In 1968, during the Vietnam War, South Vietnam’s police chief (Nguyen Ngoc Loan) executed a Viet Cong officer with a pistol shot to the head in a scene captured by news photographers.
- Also in 1968, Richard M. Nixon announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
- In 1979, Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini received a tumultuous welcome in Tehran as he ended nearly 15 years of exile.
- In 1988, actress Heather O’Rourke, co-star of the 1982 movie Poltergeist, died in San Diego at age 12.
- In 1993, Gary Bettman took office as the National Hockey League’s first commissioner, succeeding the NHL’s final president, Gil Stein.
- In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; payload commander Michael Anderson; mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.
- Ten years ago:
- Exxon Mobil posted a then-record annual profit by a U.S. company — $40.6 billion — and the biggest quarterly profit to that time.
- Microsoft announced an unsolicited bid for Yahoo, which later rejected it.
- Remote-controlled explosives strapped to two mentally disabled women killed at least 100 people in Baghdad.
- Five years ago:
- A suicide bomber struck the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, killing a Turkish security guard.
- Hillary Rodham Clinton formally resigned as America’s 67th secretary of state, capping a four-year tenure.
- The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 14,009.79, above the 14,000 mark for the first time in more than five years.
- Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch died at age 88.
- One year ago:
- The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson, 56-43, to be U.S. secretary of state.
- A nearly 20-hour prison hostage standoff began in Delaware as inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center seized four staff members; one guard was killed, two hostages released before authorities put down the uprising and rescued the remaining captive.
- Violence and rioting at the University of California, Berkeley, forced the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
- Edward Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series Band of Brothers, died in Lakewood, Colorado, at age 95.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Stuart Whitman is 90.
- Folk singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 84.
- Singer Don Everly is 81.
- Actor Garrett Morris is 81.
- Singer Ray Sawyer (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 81.
- Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 79.
- TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 77.
- Comedian-actor-director Terry Jones is 76.
- Political commentator Fred Barnes is 75.
- Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is 74.
- Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 68.
- Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 67.
- Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 64.
- Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 62.
- Actor Linus Roache is 54.
- Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 53.
- Country musician Dwayne Dupuy (Ricochet) is 53.
- Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 53.
- Lisa Marie Presley is 50.
- Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 50.
- Actor Brian Krause is 49.
- Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 49.
- Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 49.
- Actor Michael C. Hall is 47.
- Rock musician Ron Welty is 47.
- Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 43.
- Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 39.
- Country singer Julie Roberts is 39.
- Actor Jarrett Lennon is 36.
- Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 35.
- TV personality Lauren Conrad is 32.
- Actress-singer Heather Morris is 31.
- Actress and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 31.
- Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 24.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Courage is doing what you’re afraid to do. There can be no courage unless you’re scared.” — Eddie Rickenbacker, American war hero (1890-1973).