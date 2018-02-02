Cuba state media: Fidel Castro’s son has killed himself



HAVANA (AP) Cuba state media reported the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro had killed himself.

The official website Cubadebate posted Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart took his life Thursday, Feb. 1, after months of treatment for a “deeply depressed state.” He was 68.

The eldest son of Cuba’s former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father.



A brief note read on state television said that his treatment had “required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up.”

Castro Diaz-Balart’s mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba’s aristocracy who Castrol married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later carried him and his brother Raul to power.