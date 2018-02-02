Fired FBI director says of memo, ‘That’s it?’



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 2, about President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:10 p.m.

Former FBI Director James Comey said a newly released Republican-written memo doesn’t add up to much.

“That’s it?” Comey tweeted.

He called the memo “dishonest and misleading” and not worth the damage it’s done to public trust in U.S. intelligence agencies.

The memo was declassified by President Trump and released by House Republicans. It claims the FBI abused its surveillance powers in the Russia investigation.

Trump fired Comey last May.

The administration initially said the firing was due to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email. But Trump later indicated it was about the FBI’s Russia probe.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been scrutinizing Comey’s firing as he investigates possible obstruction of justice.

2:00 p.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is challenging the accuracy of the memo.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he read the classified documents that formed the basis for the memo, and “they simply do not support its conclusions.”

Only two members of the House intelligence panel, one Republican and one Democrat, have read those underlying documents.

Warner said the act of declassifying information could make it harder for the intelligence committees to conduct oversight and could endanger Americans overseas.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee. A spokeswoman said he was not commenting on the memo.

1:20 p.m.

House Democrats were angry about the memo’s release. They said it was an underhanded effort to protect President Trump and discredit the investigations into Russian election meddling.

Democrats on the House intelligence panel had tried to block the memo’s release. They said it mischaracterizes the motivations behind a 2016 surveillance warrant on Trump campaign official Carter Page.

They also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., for not having read the classified material that formed the basis for the memo.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said by disclosing classified information, Trump had “sent his friend Putin a bouquet.” She was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Democrats on the House Judiciary committee said House Republicans have become “accomplices” to obstruction of justice.

12:50 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended his deputy in the face of criticism from the president.

Sessions broke from prepared remarks in a speech on human trafficking. He praised Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as well as the department’s No. 3 official, Rachel Brand.

Sessions said both were experienced lawyers and “represent the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department.”

That was a departure from President Trump, who was asked whether he had confidence in Rosenstein. “You figure that one out,” Trump said.

12:45 p.m.

An administration official said the president declassified the controversial memo because the public interest outweighs any classification concerns.

“In light of the significant public interest in the memorandum, the President has authorized the declassification of the Memorandum,” the White House counsel wrote in a letter.

The FBI and Department of Justice both opposed the memo’s release with the FBI saying it had “grave concerns” about the memo’s accuracy.

12:40 p.m.

House Intelligence Committee Republicans said they found “serious violations of the public trust” by intelligence and law enforcement agencies investigating Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

That’s according to committee chairman Nunes who sent out a statement after his committee released its controversial memo.

In the statement, Nunes said he hoped the release “will shine a light on this alarming series of events” and spur “reforms that allow the American people to have full faith and confidence in their governing institutions.”

Democrats said the allegations were made solely to discredit the investigation.

12:25 p.m.

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee released its memo.

President Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Nunes.

The FBI, Justice Department, and Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They said it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee said they believe they uncovered serious misconduct that needed to be made public.

12:02 p.m.

President Trump said the newly declassified Republican memo showed “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.”

“The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do. But I think it’s a disgrace what’s happened in our country,” Trump told reporters.

His decision to declassify the memo cleared the way for the document’s public release.

11:55 a.m.

Principal White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said the president had declassified the controversial House intelligence committee’s memo which cleared the way for its publication.

7:12 a.m.

President Trump lashed out at Democrats, as he criticized the FBI over the investigation of potential ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign.

Trump tweeted a quote from the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch. “‘You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.’ Tom Fitton, JW.”

Trump quoted Fitton from his appearance on Fox and Friends.

6:45 a.m.

In a tweet, Trump accused the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics “in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.”

He added: “The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!”