No punishment for dad who tried to attack Nassar



CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 2, about the final sentencing hearing for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:35 p.m.

A judge said there was “no way” she would punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.

Randall Margraves apologized a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during the sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham said a punishment would not be appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also said it was wrong to “combat assault with assault.”

Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he’s sentenced in the coming week for sexual assault. He has admitted molesting young gymnasts.

11:50 a.m.

A doctor who specializes in gynecology said Nassar molested her at age 11 at a camp for elite gymnasts.

Brittney Schumann said she couldn’t be an advocate for women’s health by staying anonymous. She told Nassar he was a “disgrace” to the medical profession.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

10:50 a.m.

Nassar’s sentencing hearing resumed after Margraves lunged at the former sports doctor and was quickly tackled by bailiffs. Two of Margraves’ daughters were among more than 30 victims who’ve given statements during the hearing, which began Wednesday.

The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes. She said the pain and suffering endured by Nassar’s victims is “unthinkable,” but that families can’t react with physical violence.

The hearing focuses on sexual abuse that occurred while Nassar worked with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

More than 150 girls and women confronted Nassar in a separate case focused on his time with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case.

9:20 a.m.

Randall Margraves asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn’t allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court and said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

9:05 a.m.

Judge Cunningham opened the second day of Nassar’s final sentencing hearing by addressing comments that attorney Shannon Smith made the day before to radio station WWJ.

Smith said she had doubts about the large number of women and girls who said they were victims.

The judge said Nassar didn’t authorize the statements and had disavowed them. Cunningham said it was unfortunate Smith made the comments during the sentencing proceedings.

“What is relevant is for the court to hear each individual story and how the criminal actions of the defendant impacted each individual’s life,” Cunningham said.