Today in History: Feb. 2

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2018. There are 332 days left in the year. This is Groundhog Day.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 2, 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces from the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.
- On this date:
- In 1536, present-day Buenos Aires, Argentina, was founded by Pedro de Mendoza of Spain.
- In 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated.
- In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, ending the Mexican-American War, was signed.
- In 1887, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, held its first Groundhog Day festival.
- In 1914, Charles Chaplin made his movie debut when the comedy short Making a Living was released by Keystone Film Co.
- Also in 1914, the musical Shameen Dhu, featuring the song “Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ral,” opened on Broadway.
- In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended with the last of a series of dog mushers carrying a life-saving treatment to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, six days after the drug left Nenana.
- In 1932, Duke Ellington and His Orchestra recorded “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” for Brunswick Records.
- In 1959, public schools in Arlington and Norfolk, Virginia, were racially desegregated without incident.
- In 1964, Ranger 6, a lunar probe launched by NASA, crashed onto the surface of the moon as planned, but failed to send back any TV images.
- In 1971, Idi Amin, having seized power in Uganda, proclaimed himself president.
- In 1988, President Ronald Reagan pressed his case for additional aid to the Nicaraguan Contras a day ahead of a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives. (The three major broadcast TV networks declined to carry the speech, which was covered by CNN; a divided House voted to reject Reagan’s request for $36.2 million in new aid.)
- In 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.
- Ten years ago:
- A gunman killed five women at a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park, Illinois, in an apparent botched robbery (the case remains unsolved).
- French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former supermodel Carla Bruni were married at the presidential Elysee Palace.
- Former Washington Redskins players Art Monk and Darrell Green were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with New England linebacker Andre Tippett, San Diego/San Francisco defensive end Fred Dean, Minnesota/Denver tackle Gary Zimmerman, and senior committee choice, Kansas City cornerback Emmitt Thomas.
- Former Agriculture Secretary Earl L. Butz died at age 98.
- Actor Barry Morse died in London at age 89.
- Five years ago:
- Former Navy SEAL and American Sniper author Chris Kyle was fatally shot along with a friend, Chad Littlefield, at a gun range west of Glen Rose, Texas; suspect Eddie Ray Routh was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
- Coach Bill Parcells, Warren Sapp, Cris Carter, Jonathan Ogden, and Larry Allen were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings closed out the season with two of the top NFL awards from The Associated Press: Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.
- Actor John Kerr, 81, died in Pasadena, California.
- One year ago:
- Declaring that religious freedom was “under threat,” President Donald Trump vowed to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that said pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risked losing their tax-exempt status.
- Using a backhoe to smash through a barricade of water-filled footlockers, police stormed Delaware’s largest prison, ending a nearly 20-hour hostage standoff with inmates; one hostage, a guard, was killed.
- Birthdays:
- Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing is 92.
- Actor Robert Mandan is 86.
- Comedian Tom Smothers is 81.
- Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 76.
- Jazz guitarist James Blood Ulmer is 76.
- Actor Bo Hopkins is 74.
- Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 72.
- TV chef Ina Garten is 70.
- Actor Jack McGee is 69.
- Actor Brent Spiner is 69.
- Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 69.
- Jazz bassist Alphonso Johnson is 67.
- Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 66.
- Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye is 66.
- Model Christie Brinkley is 64.
- Actor Michael Talbott is 63.
- Actress Kim Zimmer is 63.
- Actor Michael T. Weiss is 56.
- Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 52.
- Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 52.
- Actress Jennifer Westfeldt is 48.
- Rock musician Ben Mize is 47.
- Rapper T-Mo is 46.
- Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 45.
- Actress Lori Beth Denberg is 42.
- Rock musician Jesse Siebenberg (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 42.
- Singer Shakira is 41.
- Actor Rich Sommer is 40.
- Jazz vocalist Melody Gardot is 33.
- Country singer Blaine Larsen is 32.
- Actress Zosia Mamet is 30.
- Thought for the day:
- “It was naive of the 19th century optimists to expect paradise from technology — and it is equally naive of the 20th century pessimists to make technology the scapegoat for such old shortcomings as man’s blindness, cruelty, immaturity, greed, and sinful pride.” — Peter F. Drucker, Austrian-born American business management consultant (1909-2005).