KNTU 2018 NFL Draft Coverage with Sam Madison



The NFL draft is an annual test of each team’s ability to evaluate prospects. There are seven rounds, approximately 250 picks, and an opportunity for each side to rejuvenate their roster with young talent.

Each team works year-round on the draft, sending scouts all over the country to see players from different colleges up close in an attempt to project their play at the next level. NFL scouts leave no stone unturned to give their team the most minute of advantages over the competition.

To me, the draft is a fascinating exercise that involves countless factors. It’s clear that talent, athleticism, and intelligence play critical roles in the evaluation process. There are also things like scheme fit, team fit, personality, personal history, a myriad of stats—some important, some not so much—and at the end of the day, a bit of chance.

As a fan of football, I’ve found following the NFL draft to be the best way to educate myself about the game. Over the past couple of seasons, I’ve become infatuated with the draft process. I began following different bloggers and self-proclaimed draft experts two years ago, learning the basics of how to evaluate players at each position. Last year, I started watching players’ film on my own to try and develop a feel for it. It’s challenging and not an exact science. It takes a deep understanding of the game to identify what you see when you see it. The most enlightening and ironic thing I’ve learned over the time I’ve delved into learning the game is that not only me but the vast majority of people have no idea what they’re looking at when they watch football. It’s an incredibly complex game that is the epitome of strategy in sports.

So, with the KNTU sports department beginning to roll out more original pieces, I’ve decided to defeat the entire purpose of my hobby and turn it into work.

The NFL Draft begins on April 26, 59 weekdays from today. Each weekday from tomorrow until the fourth Thursday in April, I will write a profile on a draft prospect for KNTU. The primary goal will be to create a list of the top 5 players at each position and eventually a top 64 overall. I realize there are not 64 weekdays between now and April 26, but we’ll figure it out.

In each profile, I’ll make an effort to paint a full picture of each prospect’s skill set, weakness, draft value, and finally what relevance they have to the Dallas Cowboys. Ideally, this will culminate in the draft, with some coverage and draft grades for each team.

This project is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I’m very excited to try my hand at evaluating talent and share my thoughts with you. Keep in mind that I have never worked for a football team at any level in any capacity, so you should take my judgment with a grain of salt.

Each week, I will take a look at a different position group. The schedule for the first two position groups is as follows:

Defensive Ends: Feb. 5-9

Wide Receivers: Feb. 12-16

I hope you enjoy.