Suspect in NFL player’s death has DUI conviction

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Feb. 6, about a suspected drunk-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:05 p.m.

Federal immigration authorities said the drunk-driving suspect had a prior DUI conviction in California.

Linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver were fatally injured in the collision over the weekend.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala was convicted of a DUI in Redwood City, California, in 2005 and has numerous misdemeanor convictions and arrests in California and Indiana.

Orrego-Savala is a Guatemalan citizen who was in the U.S. illegally. He was deported in 2007 and 2009.

He remained jailed Tuesday but has not been formally charged in the crash. The 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were struck as they stood outside Monroe’s car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

President Donald Trump said it was “disgraceful” that an Indianapolis Colts player was killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash by a person who was in the U.S. illegally.

The president also prodded Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security.

The collision killed linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, who was not mentioned by Trump.

Since the campaign, Trump regularly pointed to crimes connected to illegal immigration as evidence that the U.S. needs to build a wall along the Mexican border and tighten immigration policies. As president, he threatened to withhold federal funding to cities with sanctuary city policies.

Authorities said the man suspected of causing the collision has twice been deported from the U.S.