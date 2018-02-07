Latest from KNTU:

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims

0
By on · News
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts said Tuesday, Feb. 6 the resignation was effective immediately.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributed to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faced investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

The board of directors for Wynn Resorts appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.

Share.

Related Posts