UK retailer faces $5.6 bln claim over unequal pay for women



LONDON (AP) British supermarket chain Tesco will face legal claims that it was paying women less than men for work of equal value, in a case lawyers estimate could ultimately cost it as much as 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) in compensation payments.

Law firm Leigh Day said it began filing claims with the employee conciliation service Acas on behalf of 100 women, but the case could eventually apply to more than 200,000 Tesco workers.

The lawyers argued in-store employees, who are largely women, were paid far less than those in the male-dominated distribution centers, even though their work was of equal value to the company.

A Tesco spokesperson said company members worked hard “to make sure all our colleagues are paid fairly and equally for the jobs they do.”