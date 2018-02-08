Police Chief: Officer’s death ‘the hardest day’



RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 8, about the fatal shootings of a police officer and another person in suburban Dallas (all times Central Standard Time).

11:45 a.m.

Richardson Police Chief Jim Spivey said the death of an officer who was shot responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex represented “the hardest day we’ve ever had.”

Spivey told reporters that officer David Sherrard, 37, was the first to die on duty in the department’s history.

Sherrard had worked for Richardson police for more than a dozen years and was the married father of two daughters.

Spivey said officers responding to the complex Wednesday at about 7:00 p.m. found a man who had been shot. Officers went to a nearby apartment where a standoff ensued with a suspect identified by authorities as Brandon De McCall, 26.

Police said McCall fired his weapon intermittently during the course of the standoff but was later taken into custody. He was being held at the Collin County jail on a charge of capital murder.

The second man who was shot, Rene Gamez, 30, died from his wounds.

8:30 a.m.

Investigators said Gamez lived in the apartment where the suspect barricaded himself.

Officer Sherrard was shot in the neck as Richardson police responded to a disturbance call. The officer later died at a hospital.

Police said the shooting sparked a standoff with McCall.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said McCall and Gamez knew each other but the extent of their relationship wasn’t immediately clear.