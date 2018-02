RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) A police officer and a civilian were shot and killed and a gunman was barricaded in an apartment in a complex in Richardson, just north of Dallas.The incident happened about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, as an officer was checking a report of a man screaming at an apartment complex.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said police had the apartment covered from which the gunman was still firing, apparently at random.