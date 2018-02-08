SKorean court gives Samsung heir suspended jail term



SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korean media reports claimed an appellate court handed down a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence for corruption to Samsung’s billionaire heir Lee Jae-yong.

Lee, the only son of Samsung’s ailing chairman, was given a five-year prison term in August on bribery and other charges linked to a political scandal that took down former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

The Samsung vice chairman pleaded not guilty to charges he used Samsung corporate funds to bribe Park and a confidante, seeking to consolidate his control over Samsung and facilitate a smooth transfer of corporate leadership from his father.

Prosecutors had sought a 12-year prison term for Lee at the appeals court.

The more lenient ruling surprised many who were expecting a tough stance from the appeals court.