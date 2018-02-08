Today in History: Feb. 8

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Feb. 8, is the 39th day of 2018. There are 326 days left in the year.
- Highlights in History:
- On Feb. 8, 1968, three college students were killed in a confrontation between demonstrators and highway patrolmen at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg in the wake of protests over a whites-only bowling alley.
- The science-fiction film Planet of the Apes, starring Charlton Heston, had its world premiere in New York (it went into general release the following April.)
- On this date:
- In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
- In 1693, a charter was granted for the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg in the Virginia Colony.
- In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island, North Carolina, ended in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside.
- In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
- In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
- In 1937, during the Spanish Civil War, Malaga fell to Nationalist and Italian forces.
- In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began invading Singapore, which fell a week later.
- In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
- In 1978, the deliberations of the Senate were broadcast on radio for the first time as members opened debate on the Panama Canal treaties.
- In 1989, 144 people were killed when an American-chartered Boeing 707 filled with Italian tourists slammed into a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.
- In 1992, the XVI Olympic Winter Games opened in Albertville, France.
- In 1993, General Motors sued NBC, alleging Dateline NBC had rigged two car-truck crashes to show that 1973-to-87 GM pickups were prone to fires in side impact crashes. (NBC settled the lawsuit the following day and apologized for its “unscientific demonstration.”)
- Ten years ago:
- Scotland Yard investigators concluded that Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto died on Dec. 27, 2007, as the result of a bomb blast, not a gunshot, a finding disputed by Bhutto supporters.
- A 23-year-old nursing student at Louisiana Technical College in Baton Rouge, shot and killed two other students and then herself. Novelist Phyllis A.
- Whitney died in Charlottesville, Virginia, at age 104.
- Five years ago:
- A massive storm packing hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions began sweeping through the Northeast, dumping nearly 2 feet of snow on New England and knocking out power to more than a half a million customers.
- One year ago:
- The Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general, 52-47, despite fierce Democratic opposition to the Alabama Republican over his record on civil rights and immigration.
- Britain’s House of Commons gave its final approval to a bill authorizing the government to start exit talks with the European Union, despite fears by opposition lawmakers that the U.K. was setting out on a rocky path to Brexit with a sketchy roadmap.
- Birthdays:
- Composer-conductor John Williams is 86.
- Newscaster Ted Koppel is 78.
- Actor Nick Nolte is 77.
- Comedian Robert Klein is 76.
- Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 75.
- Singer Ron Tyson is 70.
- Actress Brooke Adams is 69.
- Actress Mary Steenburgen is 65.
- Author John Grisham is 63.
- Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 62.
- Actor Henry Czerny is 59.
- The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 58.
- Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 57.
- Rock singer-musician Sammy Llanas (The BoDeans) is 57.
- Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 56.
- Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 55.
- Actress Missy Yager is 50.
- Actress Mary McCormack is 49.
- Rock musician Keith Nelson is 49.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 48.
- Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 44.
- Actor Seth Green is 44.
- Actor Josh Morrow is 44.
- Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 41.
- Actor William Jackson Harper is 38.
- Actor Jim Parrack is 37.
- Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 36.
- Actress-comedian Cecily Strong is 34.
- Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 33.
- Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 32.
- Rock musician Max Grahn (Carolina Liar) is 30.
- Actor Ryan Pinkston is 30.
- Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 28.
- Actress Karle Warren is 26.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Health is the thing that makes you feel that now is the best time of the year.” — Franklin P. Adams, American journalist (1881-1960).