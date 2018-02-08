Trump administration backs budget deal



WASHINGTON (AP)Trump administration officials said they supported Senate passage of a budget deal that would funnel an additional $300 billion to the Pentagon and domestic programs over the next two years.

The presidential budget office officials said the agreement lays the groundwork for full funding of the military, a top priority for President Donald Trump.

The deal also spends more on other administration priorities, including infrastructure and the opioid drug epidemic.

Senate leaders worked to approve the measure and send it to the House for passage before the government begins to shut down at midnight, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Budget office officials said they would recommend to Trump he sign the measure into law if Congress sends it to him in its current form.