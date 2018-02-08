Twitter’s turns first profit, but problems remain



NEW YORK (AP) Twitter officials said they had their first quarterly profit in history and returned to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Their stock increased in pre-market trading Thursday, Feb. 8.

Though the results beat Wall Street’s cautious expectations, they didn’t solve the company’s broader problems.

It’s been dealing with abuse, fake accounts, and attempts by Russian agents to spread misinformation. The troubles have been compounded by stagnant user growth.

And with a prominent executive leaving shortly, and the CEO splitting its time with another company, Twitter now faces questions about just who is minding the store.

Twitter officials said they were dealing with the problems. The company has introduced a slew of new measures to weed out abusive accounts. Still, critics said the company was playing whack-a-mole with its problems, with often inadequate responses.