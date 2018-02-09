Uber, Waymo settled trade secrets clash



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Uber settled a lawsuit filed by Google’s autonomous car unit alleging that the ride-hailing service riped off self-driving car technology.

Both sides in the case issued statements confirming the settlement Friday, Feb. 9, in the midst of a federal court trial in the case.

Google’s Waymo unit said Uber agreed to take steps to make sure Waymo technology isn’t used in Uber’s autonomous vehicles. Waymo said Uber also agreed to pay about $245 million.

Uber’s CEO said the company doesn’t believe trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber. He also said Uber took steps to make sure its self-driving vehicle research represents only Uber’s work.