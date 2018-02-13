South Africa Cabinet meeting postponed in crisis



JOHANNESBURG (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Feb. 13 South Africa’s leadership crisis (all times South Africa Standard Time).

5:25 p.m.

South African government officials said a regular Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday was postponed amid the turmoil over embattled President Jacob Zuma.

The government said a new date for the meeting would be announced “in due course.”

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the government was “alive” to developments in South Africa’s ruling party, which told Zuma to resign and expects a response from him on Wednesday.

Kubayi-Ngubane said government services would not be affected.

2:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for South Africa’s ruling party said they expects President Jacob Zuma to respond tomorrow to the declaration he leave office after rising public anger over multiple scandals.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the African National Congress, said the party’s national executive committee has decided to “recall” Zuma.

If Zuma refuses his party’s instruction, the matter could go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

Magashule said “it’s obvious” the party wants Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma.

2:25 p.m.

Magashule said he does not know how Zuma would respond to the party’s declaration that he must leave office.

“I don’t know what will happen, but let’s leave it to President Jacob Zuma,” Magashule said.

Magashule said the African National Congress were looking forward to an “amicable solution” and that “it’s obvious” that the party wants Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma.

11:45 a.m.

South African media and an expert close to the ruling African National Congress said party leaders have delivered an ultimatum to Zuma, giving him 48 hours to respond to the party’s order for him to resign.

Disgraced by a series of corruption scandals, although he claims he has done no wrong, Zuma still retained some support within the ruling party.