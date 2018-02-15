NFL Draft Analysis: wide receivers — Michael Gallup



Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is:

Michael Gallup, Wide Receiver, Colorado State — 6’01” / 198lbs — Senior #4

Who is He?

Coming out of Monroe Area High School in Georgia, Gallup was a highly touted high school recruit who dominated as a multi-sport athlete; however, he couldn’t dominate in the classroom, and it cost him two years of Division I football. Gallup spent his freshman (2014) and sophomore (2015) seasons at Butler Community College in Kansas, posting big numbers in his first season — 780 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns — before an injury sidelined him for most of his sophomore year.

He transferred to Colorado State in 2016, where he exploded onto the FBS landscape, finishing his first season as a Ram with 76 receptions, over 1,200 yards receiving, and 14 touchdowns. Gallup capped off his college career with an outstanding 2017 season, catching 100 passes for 1,413 yards and 7 touchdowns on the way to becoming one of three consensus NCAA College Football All-American wide receivers.

Gallup may be the most refined wide receiver in the upcoming draft. His route running is sharp, but questions linger about his physical traits, as well as how he’ll stack up against NFL cornerbacks.

Positives

There are a few route running specialists available in this year’s draft, but most of them are slot receivers, leaving Michael Gallup as one of the only outside threats.

Gallup can beat a defender multiple ways. He has impeccable footwork and seems to always have a plan of attack if pressed at the line-of-scrimmage (LOS). He can decelerate within three steps and get in and out of breaks on vertical routes without losing speed. He will use leverage against corners, manipulating them with ease to create space. He also has good hands, bringing in the majority of his catches away from his body with proper technique.

He has the ability to create carnage with the ball in his hands. Gallup finished his senior season with 20 broken tackles (5th in FBS) and 657 yards after the catch (4th in FBS). He’s not going to out-run everyone on the field, but his burst over 10 yards looks explosive on film and he can be hard to bring down.

Gallup won’t out-jump NFL cornerbacks, but he can win contested balls. His hands, ball-tracking, and creating separation as the ball arrives make him as much of a threat downfield as he is within 15 yards of the LOS.

Negatives

Gallup is an undersized outside wide receiver. He’ll need to prove he can put some weight on his 198-pound frame without losing mobility.

He can beat a defense with technique but not speed. Gallup’s pro day 40-yard dash time was 4.56, which is below average for an NFL receiver. We’ll have to wait for the combine to see how he does, but with a time like that, he may opt out of the 40-yard dash, which could cause him to fall in the draft.

Gallup is an elite route runner, but he lacks the elite physical traits of players like Courtland Sutton and D.J. Moore. His speed and vertical ability are a concern to pro scouts, as they don’t think he has the athleticism to compete with NFL corners.

I believe those concerns are inflated. I trust game film over combine and pro day numbers; however, there are basic thresholds for wide receivers in the NFL, and if Gallup can meet those, he’ll ease the minds of pro scouts and remain in the conversation as one of the best available receivers in this draft class.

Summary

It’s realistic to think Gallup will never have the upside of a first-option wide receiver at the pro level. But he’s my second best wide receiver because of what he is right now. The team that drafts him won’t have to gamble on his development. His game is already refined and he’ll be able to contribute to the passing game on day one.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Gallup is a day two prospect as of this writing, which should put him square in the sights of the Cowboys’ front office. Dallas can shore up another position in the first round and then get a great value picking Gallup in the second-round.