Bishop, Johns propel Stars past Blues 2-1



DALLAS (KNTU) Ben Bishop made 28 saves, and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Friday, Feb. 16 to move into a tie for third place in the Central Division.

The Stars (34-20-4) have two games in-hand on the Blues (34-22-4), who both have 72 points. The victory also gave the Stars more points this season than they had in all of 2016-17 with 30 games remaining.

Despite controlling play for much of the game, St. Louis was unable to solve Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop.

“The goalie was the best player in the game for either team,” Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We looked like a team that had not played in the league for a week.”

It was a rebound game for Bishop, who allowed four goals in 20 shots in his last start against Vancouver in which Bishop was pulled early in the second period.

With the Stars leading 1-0 midway through the 3rd period, Jamie Benn lifted a backhand saucer pass off the right boards for an oncoming Stephen Johns, who blasted a slap shot past goaltender Jake Allen at 10:33 for a 2-0 lead. Allen stopped 14 shots on the night.

The Stars expected Johns’ offensive chances to increase with the return of line-mate and defenseman Marc Methot from a knee injury that sidelined him for 14 games.

“That’s a tough pair to play against,” Hitchcock said. “That’s not a lot of fun. [Methot] allows [Johns] to get up on the attack more, which is what we’re going to need moving forward.”

Methot saw 14:53 of ice time, as well as recording his first point of the season on Johns’ goal.

“I felt ready,” Methot said. “Maybe my timing was off on several plays, but I’ll clean that up.”

The goal came less than a minute after Stars forward Tyler Pitlick made a diving stop on a shot that was heading into an open net.

Dallas made the last four minutes hard on themselves when defenseman John Klingberg received a double-minor for high sticking.

The Stars killed off the front of the penalty, but could not kill the second. With less than two minutes remaining, St. Louis pulled Allen in favor of the extra attacker. A series of tic-tac-toe passes between Vladamir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, and Brayden Schenn resulted in Schenn slamming home a point-blank shot to make the score 2-1 with 1:14 remaining. The passing dissected the Dallas defenders, who found themselves out of position.

It’s the second time in the last three games that the Stars have allowed a goal in the final 1:15 of regulation.

Neither team scored in a first period that saw 11 combined shots between the two sides. As the period progressed, the St. Louis began to take control. Despite spurts of dominance from Dallas, St. Louis controlled the pace of play for most of the game.

“This was a playoff hockey game,” Hitchcock said. “That’s as well as anyone has played against us for a long time.”

With Ben Bishop stymieing the Blues on the defensive end, the Stars were the beneficiaries of puck-luck on the other end of the ice.

With the game tied at zero early in the second period, the Stars went on the power play when Blues defenseman Colton Parayko was sent to the penalty box for tripping.

On the power play, Stars forward Mattias Janmark attempted to hit a streaking Jason Spezza in front of the net. But the puck instead deflected off the skate of Blues defenseman Eric Gunnarsson and into the net.

The goal gave Janmark 16 on the season, eclipsing his total of 15 during his rookie campaign two years ago.

“It’s nice to be rewarded,” Janmark said. “It was a lucky goal…but it’s nice being able to contribute.”

Skinner’s Three Stars

1. Ben Bishop – The 6’07” goalie made big saves throughout the night, often using the entirety of his frame to do so. His best save of the night was a fantastic toe save on Brayden Schenn late in the second period.

2. Stephen Johns – Johns is slowly becoming an offensive force. His slap shot is a dangerous weapon, and he looks to be gaining more confidence as the season goes on. He already has a career-high eight goals with 30 games left to play.

3. Brayden Schenn – If it wasn’t for Bishop, Schenn might have had a hat-trick. On a night where the Dallas defense shut down Blues superstar Vladamir Trasenko, the shifty Schenn gave the Stars defense trouble all night and scored St. Louis’ only goal.

UP NEXT

Dallas: The Stars begin a three-game road trip through California, starting in San Jose on Sunday, Feb. 18 against the Sharks.

St. Louis: The Blues will also play the Sharks, but will be waiting for them in St. Louis for a matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 20.