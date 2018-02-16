KNTU Sports roundtable: Signing Day, Yu Darvish, and the NHL playoffs



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing KNTU’s weekly roundtable, this week we discuss National Signing Day; the Cubs signing Yu Darvish; and what in the world is going with the NHL playoff bracket?

This week’s roundtable includes:

David Patterson, The Green Guys

Peyton Russell, KNTU Sports Anchor

Joshua Skinner, KNTU Sports Director

Paul Valamides, KNTU News Anchor & Sports Reporter

Q. National Signing Day (NSD) for college football was Feb. 7. Give one NSD winner, one loser, and a storyline that you feel is flying under the radar.

Patterson: The Georgia Bulldogs pulling in the number ranked class this year is a huge win and testament to Kirby Smart. This Georgia class is precisely the type of class that Alabama has been signing over the past decade, and the icing on the cake is the signing of dual-threat quarterback Josh Fields. Fields are the number one quarterback in the nation and second-ranked recruit overall.

Does anyone else remember the hype that Jim Harbaugh brought to Michigan? If he lived up to it, then he would have already won a championship. Finishing outside of the top five, much less the top ten is embarrassing for a program with that type of history and tradition. Harbaugh has fallen flat in the face of gigantic expectations the maize and blue nation had for him. I’m sure they are going be patient with him, but that is a fan base that has been waiting for a long time to be back at the top, and they could turn on him quick.

Russell: My winner is Texas because in his first season as HC Tom Herman has finally given Texas fans life that their football team has a bright future ahead of them with a top 5 recruiting class.

My loser is Wisconsin. They were a Big 10 title game win away from playing in the College Football Playoffs this past season. They had a recruiting class ranking of 44 according to 247 Sports.

Skinner: The apparent winner is Georgia, who finished with the best class in the nation. Kirby Smart has something going in Athens. With how miserable the rest of the SEC East is, Georgia looks to be King of the Mountain for a while.

For my loser, I’ll stay local — ignoring the hot mess out in Arizona — and say the biggest loser is Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders finished, depending on where you look, around 70th in the nation in recruiting. That’s horrifying for a school that used to vie for recruits with Texas and Texas A&M. At this point, their hierarchy as the third most significant football school in Texas is being challenged by the likes of TCU.

I can’t believe it hasn’t been reported more, but I’ll go with Tom Herman’s recruiting class at Texas. We all know that they finished third in the nation in 2018 recruiting. But Longhorns fans have to feel their collar tighten when they look at the trenches in the coming years. The 2018 haul doesn’t bring in recruits at positions of needs, and the Longhorns, as of Feb. 16, only have eight offensive lineman on their entire roster. As hard as it might be to believe, their offensive line will likely be worse in 2018. Skill positions galore, but whoever the quarterback is in 2018 better have health insurance.

Valamides: Maybe it’s lame to pick the school with the best recruiting class as a “winner”, but I’m doing it. It’s Georgia. Their recruiting class ranking has climbed each year for the past five years, and they finally grabbed the number one spot. To consistently improve their recruiting classes while competing in the highly competitive field of top 10 recruiting schools is impressive. As for a loser — Josh will love this — Texas A&M. They have dropped to 17 after seeing their ranking consistently drop each of the past 4 years. They made a debacle of their top 10 recruiting classes in 2013 and 2014 with a very public mishandling of their blue-chip quarterback prospects, and they haven’t tasted the top 10 since. But hey, maybe Jimbo Fisher can right the ship.

Q. What do you make of North Texas’ recruiting class?

Patterson: There is a lot to like about the North Texas recruiting class. It’s no secret how poorly the Mean Green performed defensively last year, and needs were addressed on every level of the defense. Derrick Shaw and Jaxon Gibbs are two names to watch on defense. Shaw has a great first step and can use his speed and power to beat blockers and get into the backfield. Gibbs can play anywhere in the secondary and does a great job of playing the ball and not the receiver. Offensively you have to be highly encouraged by the fact that we signed two quarterbacks. Yes, we have Mason Fine, but it shows that head coach Seth Littrell is worried about the future of the Mean Green and wants to stick around. Deandre Torrey is a junior college running back who I believe will be getting carries all year for North Texas. Visit my blog for a full breakdown.

Russell: In Seth Littrell’s 2nd full season, he has done everything you could ask for him to do to this point. He has put North Texas on the map and has been able to lock down some big-time recruits. I like some defensive help we signed: safeties Alex Morris, Reggie Williams and Kevyon Davis; all have star potential.

Skinner: I don’t put a lot of stock in the recruiting basket of non-power five schools. That’s not to say that recruiting isn’t important, but I feel that at this level of competition, coaching matters more. Depending on where you look, North Texas finished between 9-10 in Conference USA recruiting; however, I feel that needs have been adequately addressed.

Valamides: Improvement, baby. That’s what matters. The Mean Green jumped up 14 points nationally and two spots within C-USA from 2017. Seth Littrell obviously sees the need to improve a defense that gave up 35 points per game last year. Twelve of the 19 signings came on the defensive side of the ball. Also, the class includes two three-star quarterbacks in Kason Martin and Jason Bean. Mason Fine has a hold on the starting spot for the next 2 seasons, but after that, it will be interesting to see what happens between Martin and Bean. Will both stay at the quarterback position? Who will emerge as the frontrunner?

Q. Nationally, what recruit do you think will make the most significant impact in 2018?

Patterson: Clemson felt the departure of Deshaun Watson. Kelly Bryant was good last season, but he could not fill the void left by Watson. Clemson signed arguably the best quarterback in the nation in Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is not a dual-threat like Watson or Bryant, but he is an exceptional arm talent. He can make any throw on the field, and he does it accurately. Clemson will be back into the championship game sooner rather than later.

Russell: I believe K.J. Henry will have the biggest impact in 2018. The 6’6″ 234 lbs DE for Clemson. I think Clemson is still a favorite to not only come out of the ACC again but also make the playoffs for the 4th year in a row. The Clemson defense is going to be stacked this year and hungry for another National Championship.

Skinner: I’ll go with Jaylen Waddle at Alabama. Waddle had what may have been the nation’s most highly publicized recruitment — a neverending slugfest between Texas A&M and Alabama. Even though A&M won several head-to-head battles against Alabama on Signing Day, Waddle was the big prize for Alabama. He’ll make an immediate impact on offense and put up huge numbers this season.

Valamides: Honestly, I have no idea. Probably a quarterback or running back for some top 10 team.

Q. Yu Darvish signed a massive 6-year/$126 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, with incentives that could push that number up to $150 million. Is this a good deal for the Cubs?

Patterson: From what I can gather, the Yu Darvish deal is incredible for the Cubs. This year has been weird, and slow free agent market has all of the big names still out there staring at numbers they did not think they would see. Many, if not all, of the big names still out there like Jake Arrieta or J.D. Martinez, are not going to be getting the money they thought they would.

Russell: For the Cubs, I thought this was the best deal they could’ve got with Darvish. At one point, Darvish looked like a guy that could get closer to $30 Million/year, so I am surprised he didn’t get more on the market. But the Cubs were able to wrap him up long term deal and for a reasonable price. I think his poor performance in the World Series hurt his chances at an even larger contract. A pitching staff that already has Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks, they could be giving the Dodgers a run for the National League.

Skinner: I think this kind of free agency is going to be the new normal. With no salary cap, baseball contracts have become so inflated that there has to be a market correction for them. Owners are now using their leverage to wait players into lower salaries, which is what the market did with Darvish. At $126 million, the Cubs could have done worse, but Darvish expected at least $150 million guaranteed on the market. He did get six years, so that has to be viewed as a positive.

Valamides: Yes, this is a good deal. It is always risky to give a 31-year-old a long-term, high-dollar deal, especially a starting pitcher. But a pitcher of Darvish’s caliber commands such a deal, even in this year’s frugal market. All indications are that Darvish, if healthy, will remain a highly effective pitcher for the next five years. Highly effective pitchers are not easy to find and they are not cheap. If he was a free agent in years past instead of this one, he would have gotten even more money.

Q. The NHL playoff crisis is growing. For example, the seeding for the Western Conference, as of Feb. 16, is as follows:

(1) Vegas vs. (7) Minnesota, (2) Nashville vs. (5) Dallas, (3) Winnipeg vs. (4) St. Louis, and (6) San Jose vs. (8) Calgary.

Does the NHL need to revamp their playoff format or are you fine with the league’s current intradivisional arrangement?

Patterson: I think the NHL would benefit from breaking teams into six divisions of five teams rather than four divisions of seven or eight teams. If the season were to end today, then there would be five teams from the Central Division in the playoffs. It is mind-boggling that it is even possible for that to happen, but even worse is the fact that the divisions do not all have the same number of teams.

Russell: I am fine with how the NHL has the playoffs seeding set up. It is a little different than other professional sports, but I’m okay with where it stands now. And of course, Go Stars.

Skinner: I was happy to see the divisions altered after Dallas spent fifteen years languishing in the Pacific Division. It’s no fun having divisional games at 9:30 p.m. on a Tuesday. That being said, I despise the current playoff format. The NHL is notorious for having the most difficult playoffs in all of professional sports and the league used to have the most lionized playoff format in all of professional sports. The current setup punishes good teams and good divisions. The Stars benefit from losing their way in more than winning. Why? Because they can drop their way into a more favorable matchup in a poorer bracket. The whole thing is ridiculous should be changed.

Valamides: It needs a revamp. In years in which one division is so much stronger than the other one in its conference, the current system rewards mediocrity. It’s as simple as that. If the Stars are the fifth best team in the conference, they should play the fourth best team in the first round, not the second best.