NFL Draft analysis: wide receivers — Calvin Ridley



Denton, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is:

Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver, Alabama — 6’1″ / 190lbs — Junior #3

Who is He?

Ridley’s case is a curious one. It’s unusual to see a third-year junior whose 23-years old being touted so highly entering the draft season. Ridley has a frame that puts him somewhere between a slot and boundary player. The only time he eclipsed 1,000 yards in his college career was his freshman season (2015), and he never had more than eight touchdowns. Therefore, this profile will be a lesson about how numbers don’t always tell the story because Ridley is at the very top of my wide receiver rankings.

He’s a dynamic playmaker who can beat defenses underneath with his suddenness or burn them vertically with his speed. He’s a refined prospect with excellent technique at the line of scrimmage, the catch point, and everywhere in between, wedding many of the traits showcased in the first four wide receivers profiled.

Positives

Pigeonholing Ridley as route running specialist would lose sight of all the other parts of his game. But like Michael Gallup, it’s this area where he shines most. Ridley’s footwork at the line-of-scrimmage (LOS) is arguably the best in this class.

The rocker-step is his weapon-of-choice against press coverage and he uses his man’s leverage against him is the best in this draft class. He’s also one of the best at getting in and out of his breaks smoothly, even decelerating on hitches and curls within three steps, putting corners on their heels.

He ran the full route tree at Alabama, proving to be a threat at every level. In the intermediate and deep game, he’s as lethal as he is within 10 yards of the LOS. If he doesn’t beat the defender with his release, he beats them at the break of his route, getting his shoulders and head going one way before exploding the other. On vertical routes, he wins with straight-line speed.

Ridley doesn’t have the leaping ability of big target receivers like Courtland Sutton, but he’s able to win at the catch point with other qualities. His hands and ball-tracking are two more traits of his that are among the best in this class. He uses good technique and discipline to catch the ball away from his body and can catch through contact despite his thin frame.

After the catch, Ridley isn’t going to run through 4 tackles like D.J. Moore. He wins with agility rather than elusiveness and can juke defenders out of their shoes, outrunning them even if he doesn’t have the angle.

Negatives

When it comes to the top prospects in the draft, it becomes difficult to find negatives. Scouts want to see players clean up the little things to justify their first-round price tag. Ridley’s negatives are coachable; however, there is some concern about his frame.

Although his footwork against press coverage is elite, his hand-fighting is lackluster. He was able to win at times when jammed first, but there were many occasions where he was run out of the play if the corner got hands on him first. He’ll need to work on swiping away his defender’s arms at the snap to keep from becoming irrelevant when matched up with a good press corner.

Ridley is listed as 190 pounds. At the combine we’ll get a better idea of what he truly weighs; if he comes in at 190, he’ll be asked to put on some weight when he meets with teams.

The final issue I had with his tape was his run blocking. He often looks passive when engaging defenders downfield, and when he was asked to make critical blocks, he struggled to redirect his man or stay engaged. It’s something that’s fixable and putting on a bit of weight should help as well.

Summary

With his skill set and intangibles, Ridley is a day one impact player in the NFL. He can play in the slot or on the outside and has the potential to become an elite wide receiver. Right now, he’s being touted as a top 15 overall pick, and with a good showing at the combine, it should be a lock.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Despite being the kind of dynamic talent the Cowboys could use to boost their passing game, Ridley will likely be selected within the first 19 picks, but if he’s not, the Cowboys would have a young offensive trio, including Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, full of big-play potential.