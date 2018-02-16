Romney gathers voter signatures for Senate bid



SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 16, about Mitt Romney’s run for a Utah Senate seat (all times Mountain Standard Time).

3:10 p.m.

Republican Mitt Romney shook hands and took selfies with excited college students as he started collecting voter signatures for his new campaign.

The 2012 presidential candidate was swarmed by excited students at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem.

Hours after making his early morning campaign announcement, Romney filed paperwork with Utah’s elections office allowing him to start collecting the signatures of 28,000 registered Republicans to earn a spot on a June primary ballot.

Freshman student Cienna Dorny signed Romney’s petition and snapped a picture on her iPhone of her posing with the candidate.

Dorny, a registered Republican, said Romney “has his head on straight” and she was excited to see what he could do for Utah.

6:25 a.m.

The former Republican presidential nominee made his campaign official in an online video after delaying his launch because of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Romney is considered a heavy favorite for the Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch. The longtime Republican senator is retiring.

Romney has been a persistent critic of President Donald Trump, but those close to Romney said he would focus his campaign instead on Utah.

They said Romney will suggest Washington has much to learn from the state the former Massachusetts governor now calls home. Romney is well-known in Utah for having managed the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. In 2012, he lost the race for president to incumbent Barack Obama.