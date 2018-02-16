Sheriff: His office got 20 calls about suspect



PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 16, about the school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida (all times Eastern Standard Time).

4:45 p.m.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations department expressed its condolences to the family of a Mexican youth killed in the shooting.

The government of Mexico issued a statement saying it would assist his family.

The statement did not name the student, but it was an apparent reference to victim Martin Duque, 14.

The statement indicated Mexican consular officials in Miami were in contact with the victim’s family.

4:20 p.m.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said his office received about 20 calls in the past few years about the suspected gunman.

Israel told reporters his office would investigate every one of those previous calls to see how they were handled. He did not disclose specifics about the calls, but said he would take action personally if anyone was remiss in handling any of the calls.

He also said seven of the wounded remain in hospitals.

The sheriff also clarified that the gunman never had a gas mask or smoke grenades during Wednesday’s attack, but he did have a balaclava or cloth mask with eye slits.

3:50 p.m.

Andrew Pollack’s grief and anger boiled over during his daughter’s funeral.

Pollack looked down from the altar at a Florida synagogue at the coffin of his daughter Meadow, 18, and yelled: “You killed my kid!”

He told some 1,000 mourners present that he was very angry and upset. He added: “My kid is dead — This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.”

3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands said the Florida high school which was the site of the shooting on Wednesday helped his university heal after its own deadly campus shooting more than a decade ago.

Sands tweeted a link to Virginia Tech’s condolence archive, which catalogs the items it received after a gunman fatally shot 32 people in 2007. Among them is a handmade book from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“We will never forget that you helped us to heal,” Sands wrote in his tweet.

The shooting at Virginia Tech was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Authorities said a 19-year-old who’d been expelled from the Florida school opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.

3:15 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after discovering the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooter could have been plotting an attack.

Scott sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement the “FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable.”

The FBI acknowledged it failed to act on a tip to its hotline that the teenage gunman had expressed a “desire to kill.”

In his statement, Scott said “an apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also criticized the FBI separately, saying it was “inexcusable” the FBI did not follow protocols. He said Congress should launch its own investigations into what happened.

3:00 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence called the mass shooting “every parent’s nightmare” and said the nation was praying for the victims and their families.

On a stop in San Antonio, Pence said “the heartache in Broward County is unimaginable” but it’s a heartache that many Texans know from the deadly shooting last year at a church.”

“Then as now, our hearts were broken. Then as now, heroes were forged,” the vice president said.

Pence was on a fundraising trip to Texas and also planned to inspect the U.S.-Mexican border.

2:55 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of the Justice Department’s processes after the FBI failed to investigate a tip about the Florida school shooter.

Sessions said the shooting was a “tragic consequence” of the FBI’s failures. He said it was now clear the nation’s premier law enforcement agency missed warning signs.

The review will include a look at what went wrong and how the agency and Justice Department respond. Sessions said it may include “possible consultation with family members, mental health officials, school officials, and local law enforcement.”

2:20 p.m.

The troubled teen authorities said was the Florida high school killer excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation. It was part of a multi-million dollar effort by the pro-gun group to support youth shooting clubs.

The suspected gunman was wearing a shirt with the logo of the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program when he was arrested Wednesday. Former cadets told The Associated Press that he had been on the varsity marksmanship team that competed against other area schools.

The cadets used air rifles special-made for target shooting. The JROTC program at the school received $10,827 in non-cash assistance from the NRA’s foundation while he was there.

The NRA declined to comment. The foundation gave nearly $2.2 million to schools in 2016.

12:40 p.m.

A group of South Broward High School students walked out of their classes along U.S. 1 in Hollywood, Florida, to protest gun violence.

Students told reporters they were protesting gun violence, the National Rifle Association, and President Donald Trump. One of their signs also took aim at Sen. Rubio, showing him with four eyes and accusing him of taking $3 million in NRA blood money.

They added their voices to a groundswell among students at Douglas High School in Parkland who have been speaking out against gun violence since the shooting there.

The suspected gunman was arrested about two miles from the school a short time after the shooting and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

South Broward High School is some 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Parkland.

12:35 p.m.

The FBI admitted failing to investigate a specific report in January that the Florida school gunman could be plotting a school shooting.

The agency said in a statement the tip should’ve been investigated thoroughly because it was a potential threat to life.

On Jan. 5, a tipster who was close to the gunman called the FBI and provided information about his guns, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts. The FBI said the caller expressed concerns he could attack a school.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency deeply regrets the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy.

The FBI also had been notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted under the gunman’s name last year. It investigated that comment but did not determine who made it.

11:35 a.m.

At the first funeral for a victim of the shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember Alyssa Alhadeff, 14.

People standing outside who couldn’t get in strained to hear the voices chanting Jewish prayers and remembering the star soccer player as having “the strongest personality.” She was also remembered as a creative writer with a memorable smile.

11 a.m.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said he was continuing to work for changes in gun laws.

He said the state Legislature also bears responsibility, since it could outlaw assault weapons in the state.

Speaking outside Douglas High School, Nelson said he was inspired by the students at who have been demanding changes to make gun violence less likely.

“These kids are just terrific. — The fact that they are speaking up as boldly as they are, maybe that’s the turning point. You haven’t heard students speak up one after another after another after witnessing such carnage and speaking out with such conviction,” Nelson said.

10:40 a.m.

Groups advocating stricter gun laws were organizing Americans who want to channel anger into action after the Florida shooting.

John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said they had received $800,000 in unsolicited donations since the shooting. He called it a precursor for the 2018 midterm elections, which the group hopes will turn the tide in gun politics.

“It’s time to elect leaders who will finally act to save lives from gun violence,” Feinblatt said.

The group has a five-point action plan that includes pledging to vote according to candidates’ positions on gun safety, letting leaders know the money they’ve taken from the National Rifle Association will determine one’s vote, registering friends to vote, getting candidates to state their conditions on the record, and finally, running for office to become a champion for sensible gun laws.

Shannon Watts, who founded the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said “many of our lawmakers have failed us, but that’s why we have elections.”

10:30 a.m.

A grieving mother who directed her anger at President Trump on live television after the Florida school shooting isn’t done shouting. And she’s made it personal, invoking the president’s 11-year-old son, Barron.

Lori Alhadeff spoke in a CNN interview before the funeral for her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa.

“President Trump, Barron goes to school. Let’s protect Barron. And let’s also protect all these other kids,” she said.

Then her voice raised to a shout as she said “You need to help us, now. We need security now for all these children. We need Action, Action, Action!”

10:05 a.m.

In a tweet, Trump said “I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts.”

10:00 a.m.

After separate funeral services, Meadow Pollack and Alyssa Alhadeff were to be buried in the Garden of Aaron at Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale.

Alyssa, 14, was among the youngest victims; Meadow, 18, was a senior planning to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Another funeral service is scheduled Sunday for Jaime Guttenberg, 14.

7:00 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show by replaying clips from President Trump’s statement about the killings by a teenager with an AR-15 assault weapon — including the part where Trump said “no parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

Kimmel said he agreed, “and here’s what you do to fix that. Tell your buddies in Congress, tell Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio, all the family men who care so much about their communities, that what we need are laws, real laws, that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids. Go on TV and tell them to do that!” he said to strong applause.

Kimmel called on Trump to “force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets from the NRA to do something, now. Not later, now. And don’t you dare let them say it’s too soon to be talking about it.”

Kimmel urged people to write their representatives, call them, “and if they don’t listen, vote them out of office.”

1:20 a.m.

At least 1,000 people attended a candlelight vigil near the school Thursday night, some openly sobbing as the victims’ names were read aloud. At one point, people began chanting, “No more guns! No more guns!”

Some held flowers. Others held signs asking for action, including gun control, against school violence.

“Kids don’t need guns. No guns under 21,” read one sign.

The suspected gunman was ordered held without bond. His lawyer called him a “broken human being” and Executive Chief Public Defender Gordon Weeks said he was under a suicide watch.