NFL Draft analysis: defensive tackles — Harrison Phillips



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, this week I will break down who I believe are the five best draft-eligible defensive tackles. Here is my #5 defensive tackle:

Harrison Phillips, Defensive Tackle, Stanford — 6’3″ / 303lbs — (RS) Junior #66

Who is He?

In 2015, Phillips was a sophomore who was beginning to see significant playing time in the Stanford lineup; however, he tore his ACL in the season opener against Northwestern and was forced to take a red-shirt year.

In 2016, his junior year, Phillips recorded seven sacks and ten tackles-for-loss (TFL). In 2017, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 17 TFL and led Stanford with 103 tackles, an unusually high number for a defensive lineman. Those numbers helped him force his way into conversations about the best defensive linemen in this year’s draft.

As a 1-technique defensive tackle, Phillips’ production is rare. He has the potential to become a productive NFL player, but he might never live up to his college numbers.

Positives

Phillips lined up as a 2-gap run defender at Stanford. He has a big body with good speed and a nice first step. For his size, he’s surprisingly adept at executing half-man technique against one-on-ones and double-teams, reducing his surface area and getting skinny while shooting gaps.

He routinely wins at the snap by swimming his way into the backfield to blow up plays. He also plays with good awareness, consistently reading and reacting while engaged with blockers. His 33.25-inch arms are average, but he uses them well to slow down and wrap up ball carriers coming through his lane while he’s engaged.

Negatives

The passing game is where Phillips struggles the most. His lack of athleticism keeps him from being a factor when the quarterback drops back to pass. He does his damage on passing plays with the same traits he uses against the run: quick feet, swim moves, and the occasional rip. But most of the time he shows a lack of strength, balance, or any plan of attack, and there’s no chance he ever gets to a pro quarterback on a stunt.

He often gets reach blocked and allows linemen to get across his body when moving laterally, redirecting or crunching him. He shows quick feet when working face-to-face, so I believe it’s more of a technique issue.

It’s common for a big tackle like Phillips to be a non-factor in the passing game; 1-techniques routinely draw double teams to create space for those around them to work, yet Phillips doesn’t show control against double teams and often struggles to get a push.

Balance is my last issue with Phillips. A player must be able to take a hit without losing his base, or center of gravity, especially at defensive tackle. Phillips’ pad level is often too high and sometimes too low, which causes him to become irrelevant within a play. He also has a hard time staying on his feet when he moves laterally.

Summary

Harrison Phillips is a top 64 player in this class but lacks the athleticism to become an elite defensive tackle. He’s good enough to become a consistent starter in the NFL but needs to offer more against the pass and get more consistent with his pad level.

Relevance to the Cowboys

The Cowboys have decisions to make this offseason about their current 1-technique with David Irving, star defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, and linebacker Anthony Hitchens all up for new contracts. Dallas is projected to have about $19 million in salary cap space, which may not be enough to pay all three players. So they may opt to let Irving sign elsewhere, take a compensatory draft pick, and replace him with a younger, cheaper defensive tackle. If Dallas does not re-sign Irving, it means a player like Phillips may be in the crosshairs of the Cowboys front office.

Phillips is being mocked as a second-round pick, but I’m not sure he’s the caliber of player I want replacing David Irving. Irving had seven sacks in 12 games at defensive tackle in 2017 and was a force in the run game. It’s going to take some time for Phillips to have that kind of impact for a pro team, and there’s a good chance it may never happen. If he falls into the third-round, I’d be happy to give Rod Marinelli an opportunity to develop him.