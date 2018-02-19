Today in History: Feb. 19

UNDATED (AP) Monday, Feb. 19, is the 50th day of 2018. There are 315 days left in the year. This is Presidents Day.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 19, 1968, the children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.
- On this date:
- In 1473, astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus was born in Torun, Poland.
- In 1881, Kansas prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages.
- In 1915, during World War I, British and French warships launched their initial attack on Ottoman forces in the Dardanelles, a strait in northwestern Turkey. (The Gallipoli Campaign that followed proved disastrous for the Allies.)
- In 1934, a blizzard began inundating the northeastern United States, with the heaviest snowfall occurring in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
- In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens.
- Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.
- In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
- In 1959, an agreement was signed by Britain, Turkey and Greece granting Cyprus its independence.
- In 1963, The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan was first published by W.W. Norton & Co.
- In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, calling the issuing of Executive Order 9066 in 1942 “a sad day in American history,” signed a proclamation formally confirming its termination.
- In 1984, the Winter Olympics closed in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.
- In 1986, the U.S. Senate approved, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.
- In 1997, Deng Xiaoping, the last of China’s major Communist revolutionaries, died at age 92.
- Ten years ago:
- An ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.
- President George W. Bush, visiting Rwanda, pleaded with the global community for decisive action to stop grisly ethnic violence plaguing other African nations like Kenya and Sudan.
- Democrat Barack Obama cruised past Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Wisconsin primary and Hawaii caucuses.
- Five years ago:
- The United Nations said the number of U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan had risen sharply in 2012 compared with 2011.
- A bail hearing began in Pretoria, South Africa, for double-amputee Olympian Oscar Pistorius, charged with killing Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day; the defense said Pistorius had mistaken his girlfriend for an intruder while prosecutors said he had deliberately opened fire on Steenkamp as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door.
- One year ago:
- A SpaceX rocket soared from NASA’s long-idled moonshot pad, sending up space station supplies from the exact spot where astronauts embarked on the lunar landings nearly a half-century earlier.
- Hundreds of scientists, environmental advocates and their supporters held a rally in Boston to protest what they saw as increasing threats to science and research.
- More than a thousand people of various faiths rallied in New York City for an “I Am A Muslim Too” event to support Muslim Americans.
- Three former elite U.S. gymnasts, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes to say they were sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, a volunteer team physician for USA Gymnastics.
- Anthony Davis had an All-Star Game for the record books, scoring 52 points as the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182 — the highest-scoring game in league history.
- Birthdays:
- Singer Smokey Robinson is 78.
- Actress Carlin Glynn is 78.
- Former Sony Corp.
- Chairman Howard Stringer is 76.
- Singer Lou Christie is 75.
- Actor Michael Nader is 73.
- Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 70.
- Actor Stephen Nichols is 67.
- Author Amy Tan is 66.
- Actor Jeff Daniels is 63.
- Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 62.
- Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 61.
- Actor Ray Winstone is 61.
- Actor Leslie David Baker is 60.
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 59.
- Britain’s Prince Andrew is 58.
- Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 56.
- Singer Seal is 55. Actress Jessica Tuck is 55.
- Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 54.
- Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 53.
- Actress Justine Bateman is 52.
- Actor Benicio Del Toro is 51.
- Actress Bellamy Young is 48.
- Rock musician Daniel Adair is 43.
- Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 33.
- Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 30.
- Actor Luke Pasqualino is 28.
- Actress Victoria Justice is 25.
- Actor David Mazouz (TV: Gotham) is 17.
- Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 14.
- Thought for the Day:
- “There is, I think, nothing in the world more futile than the attempt to find out how a task should be done when one has not yet decided what the task is.” — Alexander Meiklejohn, American educator (1872-1964).