Today in History: Feb. 19

UNDATED (AP) Monday, Feb. 19, is the 50th day of 2018. There are 315 days left in the year. This is Presidents Day.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On Feb. 19, 1968, the children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.
  • On this date:
    • In 1473, astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus was born in Torun, Poland.
    • In 1881, Kansas prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages.
    • In 1915, during World War I, British and French warships launched their initial attack on Ottoman forces in the Dardanelles, a strait in northwestern Turkey. (The Gallipoli Campaign that followed proved disastrous for the Allies.)
    • In 1934, a blizzard began inundating the northeastern United States, with the heaviest snowfall occurring in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
    • In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens.
    • Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.
    • In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
    • In 1959, an agreement was signed by Britain, Turkey and Greece granting Cyprus its independence.
    • In 1963, The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan was first published by W.W. Norton & Co.
    • In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, calling the issuing of Executive Order 9066 in 1942 “a sad day in American history,” signed a proclamation formally confirming its termination.
    • In 1984, the Winter Olympics closed in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.
    • In 1986, the U.S. Senate approved, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.
    • In 1997, Deng Xiaoping, the last of China’s major Communist revolutionaries, died at age 92.
  • Ten years ago:
    • An ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.
    • President George W. Bush, visiting Rwanda, pleaded with the global community for decisive action to stop grisly ethnic violence plaguing other African nations like Kenya and Sudan.
    • Democrat Barack Obama cruised past Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Wisconsin primary and Hawaii caucuses.
  • Five years ago:
    • The United Nations said the number of U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan had risen sharply in 2012 compared with 2011.
    • A bail hearing began in Pretoria, South Africa, for double-amputee Olympian Oscar Pistorius, charged with killing Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day; the defense said Pistorius had mistaken his girlfriend for an intruder while prosecutors said he had deliberately opened fire on Steenkamp as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door.
  • One year ago:
    • A SpaceX rocket soared from NASA’s long-idled moonshot pad, sending up space station supplies from the exact spot where astronauts embarked on the lunar landings nearly a half-century earlier.
    • Hundreds of scientists, environmental advocates and their supporters held a rally in Boston to protest what they saw as increasing threats to science and research.
    • More than a thousand people of various faiths rallied in New York City for an “I Am A Muslim Too” event to support Muslim Americans.
    • Three former elite U.S. gymnasts, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes to say they were sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, a volunteer team physician for USA Gymnastics.
    • Anthony Davis had an All-Star Game for the record books, scoring 52 points as the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182 — the highest-scoring game in league history.
  • Birthdays:
    • Singer Smokey Robinson is 78.
    • Actress Carlin Glynn is 78.
    • Former Sony Corp.
    • Chairman Howard Stringer is 76.
    • Singer Lou Christie is 75.
    • Actor Michael Nader is 73.
    • Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 70.
    • Actor Stephen Nichols is 67.
    • Author Amy Tan is 66.
    • Actor Jeff Daniels is 63.
    • Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 62.
    • Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 61.
    • Actor Ray Winstone is 61.
    • Actor Leslie David Baker is 60.
    • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 59.
    • Britain’s Prince Andrew is 58.
    • Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 56.
    • Singer Seal is 55. Actress Jessica Tuck is 55.
    • Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 54.
    • Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 53.
    • Actress Justine Bateman is 52.
    • Actor Benicio Del Toro is 51.
    • Actress Bellamy Young is 48.
    • Rock musician Daniel Adair is 43.
    • Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 33.
    • Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 30.
    • Actor Luke Pasqualino is 28.
    • Actress Victoria Justice is 25.
    • Actor David Mazouz (TV: Gotham) is 17.
    • Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 14.
  • Thought for the Day:
    • “There is, I think, nothing in the world more futile than the attempt to find out how a task should be done when one has not yet decided what the task is.” — Alexander Meiklejohn, American educator (1872-1964).
