NFL Draft analysis: defensive tackles — Taven Bryan

DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #4 defensive tackle:

Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle, Florida — 6’4″ / 291lbs — Junior #93

Who is He?

Historically, Florida is a school that produces a wealth of NFL talent. Eight Gators were selected in last year’s NFL draft, and on the opening day of the 2017 season, Florida had the second most players on NFL rosters with 45. But this year they’re only boasting one high-end talent in the draft: Taven Bryan.

The son of a Navy SEAL, Bryan spent four years at Florida as a defensive tackle. He didn’t put up large numbers, but he showed flashes of elite talent, leaving the imaginations of NFL scouts to run wild.

As a 3-technique defensive tackle, Bryan is tall but not thick, playing with the body of an edge rusher. He’s a talented but raw athlete.

Positives

It is hard to find players who have Bryan’s athleticism. He has the hip flexibility you see on edge rushers, allowing him to shoot gaps and stay on his feet while bending into the backfield.

He’s also extremely quick, with one of the fastest get-offs I’ve seen in this class of defensive lineman. He usually wins with his first step; however, he also has a developing arsenal of moves. He can swim through the line and into the backfield; reduce his shoulder at the snap and get underneath his blocker’s hands while shooting through gaps (he will occasionally combine it with a rip). He also has a vicious push-pull move.

Bryan is going to be a one-gap player against the run. He sometimes lined up over the center at Florida, but the Gators’ run fits still had him playing in a single lane. He has room to improve in the run game but shows some positive signs, such as using his speed to take away the edge and redirect the run to blow up the play. Bryan will likely never become an elite run-stopper, but that’s not the purpose of his position.

Negatives

With his hip flexibility, Bryan should be able to stay on his feet more than he shows on film. When working laterally, he often gets cut down or loses his balance. He plays with a base that is too narrow and a high pad level, which results in him getting crunched at the line or redirected. He has the athleticism to stay on his feet but needs to set his feet a bit wider and play lower.

Bryan also lacks a plan of attack at times and will throw his shoulder into the chest of his blocker when he can’t get hand placement first. I can’t tell if he’s trying to get skinny, playing half man, and missing his target, or he’s just trying to bull rush with awful technique. Either way, Bryan will need to add a counter move and learn to adjust to a play quickly when he’s not winning.

A lack of instincts was the last thing that stands out on tape to me. Bryan is still learning the tackle position, and at times it shows. At times he overpursues on runs when he has good positioning and rarely gets his eyes into the backfield to read the ball.

Summary

There are fantastic athletes available in every draft class, and every year NFL front offices invest in a developing player like Bryan in hopes of getting a significant return. I’ve profiled players like Marcus Davenport and Courtland Sutton, who have the same sky-high potential as Taven Bryan. The most significant question will be whether or not they can live up to it.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Taven Bryan has the floor of a rotational piece and an elite ceiling. A first for him is a bit expensive for my taste, but if the Cowboys could snag him in the second or third-round, I would be elated. Right now, it doesn’t appear he’ll fall past the middle of the second.