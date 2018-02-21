NFL Draft Analysis: defensive tackles — Maurice Hurst, Jr.



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #4 defensive tackle:

Maurice Hurst Jr., Defensive Tackle, Michigan – 6’2″, 284lbs – RS Senior #73

Who is He?

Maurice Hurst Sr. played cornerback in the NFL from 1989-1995, spending all seven years of his career with the New England Patriots. He finished his career with 386 tackles, 27 interceptions, and one abandoned child. His son, Maurice Hurst Jr., wears number-73, the opposite of his father’s number-37, and hasn’t spoken to him in years. Hurst Jr. was raised by a part-time nanny in Massachusetts, where he played varsity football from the time he was a freshman in high school. Hurst Jr. earned Massachusetts All-State recognition twice, garnering the attention of the nation’s top scouts, and chose to join then-coach Brady Hoke at Michigan.

In his junior year (2016), Hurst had a breakout season, finishing with five sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss (TFL). In 2017, he increased those numbers to 5.5 sacks on 13 TFL, becoming one of three consensus All-American defensive tackles.

Positives

Hurst is a small, athletic tackle. He comes out low, maintaining a natural pad level that makes him hard to engage. With his low center of gravity and rare hip flexibility, he has a rock-solid base, so he doesn’t spend much time on the ground.

He has a quick first step, allowing him to win at the snap. His speed allows him to beat reach and trap blocks, making him a regular when he’s not immediately picked up at the snap.

Hurst usually gets into the backfield with his speed, but he also has proper technique and an arsenal of moves. Hurst can rip, dip under, swim over, push-pull with good strength (he can even do it while moving laterally), or just blow by his man. He’s also able to work laterally and stay on his feet, sifting through the garbage on his way down the line to locate the ball.

Hurst took a lot of snaps at one and zero-technique at Michigan, playing the role of a massive run stuffer. He shows good technical ability, stacking and shedding to clog holes and blow up plays, but he won’t be lining up over the center in the NFL. He lacks the size and strength to take on double teams or be a two-gap force at the next level.

Against the pass, Hurst was one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the country in 2017. His low base and small frame make him tough to block. He can get skinny through gaps and incorporates many of the same moves he uses against the rush to get to the quarterback. Hurst’s hip flexibility is similar to Taven Bryan’s, allowing him to stay on his feet while bending. He also gets his hands up if he’s in a throwing lane.

Motor — how a player chases the ball during a play — is one of the more coachable aspects of a player’s game, but Hurst’s effort downfield jumped off the screen at me. He consistently plays through the end of the play, which can’t be said of all the defensive tackles in my profiles.

Negatives

Hurst has some processing issues. He’s able to get his eyes in the backfield while engaged in blocks, but he doesn’t always stay with the ball, and he often gets fooled on play action.

There are also times when Hurst is late off his blocks, leaving gaps open for the ball carrier. It’s a recurring issue where he’s not reading the ball because sometimes it’s because he can’t disengage and sometimes it’s both. He’ll need to improve on this aspect of his game.

There will always be questions about size with players like Hurst as his frame is on the smaller side. Tackles like Aaron Donald and Geno Atkins are able to thrive in the NFL despite being on the smaller side, but Maurice Hurst may not have the kind of high-end athleticism and strength they do. I think he has the potential to become a very good player at the next level; maybe even elite, but his body will limit him in ways.

Summary

There’s much more good than bad with Maurice Hurst. He needs to work on processing run plays, and he has some limitations with his frame, but he offers a special quickness with good technique and should become an elite interior pass rusher if he consistently gets 1-on-1 matchups.

The prevailing thought right now is that Hurst is a first-round talent, and with the combine fast approaching, we’ll soon get a better idea of how athletic Hurst really is. If he tests well, he can cement himself as a top 32 player. Right now I have him as more an early to mid second round player, but I wouldn’t be upset spending a first on him if I knew he wasn’t going to fall.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Hurst is one of three defensive tackle prospects I have my eye on in the first round, If the next two are gone, I’d take Hurst at 19 with the goal of eventually phasing out Tyrone Crawford.