Protesters chant outside House as lawmakers meet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Feb. 21, about the deadly Florida school shooting (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:30 p.m.

Several hundred people protested outside of the Florida House of Representatives while lawmakers were in session.

The protesters were upset the Republican-controlled chamber refused to take up a measure a day earlier that would have banned assault rifles and large capacity magazines.

The crowd burst into chants of “vote them out” and “we’re students united, we’ll never be divided.” The noise could be heard inside the chamber but business went on uninterrupted.

Democratic state Rep. Evan Jenne, graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was among others from his party who spoke to the crowd. Jenne told the students to take ownership of the movement.

3:10 p.m.

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers, and supporters held hands and chanted outside of the high school where the shooting took place.

They chanted “never again” and “I will not be a victim” and joined hands and held them aloft at about 2:20 p.m. That’s about the time the Feb. 14 rampage began.

Seventeen people were killed in the attack. As the students gathered in Parkland, thousands of people were 400 miles away in Tallahassee, urging lawmakers to take action on gun laws.

2:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said administration officials were putting “renewed energy” into making schools safe.

Pence spoke at the meeting of the National Space Council at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He took a moment to talk about the terrible school attack last week.

He said he would be returning to Washington to join the president for “a listening session” with students, parents and teachers from not only Parkland, Florida, but other communities that endured similar shootings, including Columbine and Sandy Hook.

Pence is chairman of the newly revived space council, an advisory group that is pushing commercial space and expeditions to the moon.

1:30 p.m.

Thousands of people converged on Florida’s Capitol to urge legislators to pass tougher gun laws.

Students from Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School spoke to reporters inside the Capitol while several thousand people rallied outside the building. She described lawmakers inaction on a bill that would have banned assault rifles and large capacity magazines as “absolutely abhorrent.”

The students entered a gun-friendly political climate in Tallahassee, where lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since Republicans took control of both the governor’s office and the Legislature in 1999.

Outside, the crowd burst into chants of “Vote them out” as speakers called for the removal of Republican lawmakers who refuse to address gun control issues. One sign read “Remember the men who value the NRA over children’s lives” and then listed Republicans in Florida’s Congressional delegation. Another sign said, “Kill the NRA, not our kids” and “These kids are braver than the GOP.”

12:30 p.m.

A student who survived the high school shooting in Florida last week spoke out at the state Capitol about his experience.

Lorenzo Prado said he was mistakenly identified as the gunman after the shooting last week. Prado says SWAT team members held him at gunpoint and took him into custody before eventually releasing him. He says he feared for his life and also felt guilty for those he couldn’t protect and those who died. He became emotional at times during his speech.

He said he was at the Legislature to urge lawmakers to change gun laws. He is one of hundreds of students there to try to sway lawmakers to take action.

11:30 a.m.

A number of students at the school walked out of their classrooms to remember the 17 students killed.

The students at Western High School in Davie, Florida, were also protesting gun violence during the walkout.

Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts for the one week anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Kirsten Anderson, a sophomore at Western High, told NBC6 students will be signing a large banner, which will be taken to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to offer support to students and teachers.

10:45 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Broward County helped organize the busloads of students who came to the Florida Capitol to push for gun legislation after last week’s deadly shooting at a high school.

Book said she spent the night with the students in Tallahassee’s civic center. She said many of the students were up until 5 a.m., getting only an hour or two of sleep before walking to the Capitol.

She said they “were working and writing and talking about the things that are important to them.”

10:25 a.m.

Parkland studentssplit into several groups to meet with lawmakers.

One group met with Attorney General Pam Bondi behind closed doors to talk about mental health issues and later joined other students in a question and answer session with Senate President Joe Negron and Senators Rob Bradley and Bill Galvano.

Some tearfully asked why civilians should be allowed to have weapons like the AR-15 used in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Negron didn’t directly answer the question, saying, “That’s an issue that we’re reviewing.”

The students burst into applause when Galvano said he supports raising the age to purchase assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.