NFL Draft analysis: defensive tackles — Da’Ron Payne



Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #2 defensive tackle:

Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama 6’2″ / 308lbs – Junior #94



Who is He?

Payne seldom showed up in stat columns during his three years at Alabama, finishing his college career with only three sacks and five tackles-for-loss (TFL). It’s not uncommon for run-stuffing defensive tackles to lack big numbers at any level of football. They do their job quietly, building a wall against the run and drawing double teams in the passing game to help create space for their teammates.

Despite Payne not having the numbers associated with a top prospect, he was a stalwart on the nation’s top defense in college football for two years and finished his career with a dominating two-game performance against Clemson and Georgia.

Positives

Payne took most of his snaps over the center as a 2-gap run defender. But with his thick build and athleticism, he will be able to play defensive tackle as a 0-, 1-, or 3-technique in the NFL, instantly making him a valuable commodity.

His size and frame give him a good base. He has more upper body strength than Maurice Hurst, but with the same thick legs, which provides him with excellent support and keeps him on his feet. He can take on duo-blocks or double-teams and remain a factor in a play.

Payne’s technique is sharp; he has outstanding footwork, active hands to keep from being engaged by blockers, and a good I.Q. to time snaps. He can win in a myriad of ways: swims, dips, rips, push-pulls, clubs, and spins. He can also get skinny through gaps to get into the backfield.

He reads and reacts to the run as well as any lineman in the 2018 draft class, keeping his eyes on the ball carrier while engaged in blocks and working towards the ball. Payne can move down the line laterally to blow up plays. He’s also a force when he doesn’t get picked up immediately, with strength, pad level, and speed that make him difficult to reach block.

A clear feel for the game and elite awareness make Payne a threat against the pass even when he isn’t penetrating the line-of-scrimmage and flooding the pocket. He can keep his eyes on the ball in the passing game in the same way he does against the run. He recognizes formations, sniffs out screens, and consistently gets his hands in throwing lanes.

Payne also is comfortable running stunts. He may not accumulate sacks and make flashy plays, but he’s quick enough and has the footwork to get to his spot and generate pressure.

Negatives

Every once-in-a-while, Payne pops out of his stance with his shoulders over his feet, which stifles his leverage and causes him to wildly extending his arms. He won a rep or two with this lousy technique, but it doesn’t translate well to the next level. Payne also had some missed tackles here and there.

Payne didn’t offer much in the way of a pass rushing. He was able to create some pressure, but he often drew double-teams and did not get much of a push. There are always questions about the way a 6’2 tackle’s game translates to the pro level, but I think Payne has the athleticism to become at least an adequate pass rusher, and maybe more.

Scouts will continue to question Payne’s lack of production at Alabama. Even if he has a good combine showing, which I believe he will, it will remain an argument against him. But the reality is that college production isn’t always the best indicator of a player’s worth. If you must have a stat to make a case for Payne, I offer this: over the past two seasons, no school has given up less rushing yards per game than Alabama.

Summary

Payne is a refined prospect who is ready for NFL football, and his athleticism gives him the upside of an elite player at the next level. He’s my second favorite defensive tackle in the upcoming draft by a minimal margin and is well worth a first-round pick.

Relevance to the Cowboys

I do not doubt that Payne is on the Cowboys’ radar. He will most likely not be picked the top half of the first-round and could be a good match for Dallas at 19th overall. If he is the top-ranked defensive tackle on the draft board by the time the Cowboys get on the clock, I believe Dallas would be adding a productive player to an already top 10 run defense.