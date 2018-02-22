Today in History: Feb. 22

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Feb. 22, is the 53rd day of 2018. There are 312 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- In 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
- On this date:
- In 1630, English colonists in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first sampled popcorn brought to them by a Native American named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving celebration.
- In 1862, Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in November 1861.
- In 1892, Lady Windermere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde was first performed at London’s St. James’ Theater.
- In 1909, the Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.
- In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge delivered the first radio broadcast from the White House when he addressed the country over 42 stations.
- In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.
- In 1943, Pan Am Flight 9035, a Boeing 314 flying boat, crashed while attempting to land in Lisbon, Portugal. Twenty-five people were killed; 14 survived, including actress-singer Jane Froman.
- In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
- In 1967, more than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)
- In 1974, Pakistan officially recognized Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan).
- In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, when the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
- In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
- Ten years ago:
- Turkish troops crossed into northern Iraq in their first major ground incursion against Kurdish rebel bases in nearly a decade.
- Civil rights activist Johnnie Carr died in Montgomery, Alabama, at age 97.
- Five years ago:
- The Justice Department joined a lawsuit against disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong alleging the former seven-time Tour de France champion had concealed his use of performance-enhancing drugs and defrauded his longtime sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service. (The case is headed to trial.)
- One year ago:
- The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.
- Most of the Dakota Access pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land.
- A shooting at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, left one man dead and two others wounded; witnesses said a man yelled, “Get out of my country” before opening fire on two Indian nationals who worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, as well as federal hate crime charges.)
- Birthdays:
- Actor Paul Dooley is 90.
- Actor James Hong is 89.
- Actor John Ashton is 70.
- Jazz drummer Joe La Barbera is 70.
- Actress Miou-Miou is 68.
- Actress Julie Walters is 68.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 68.
- Actress Ellen Greene is 67.
- Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 66.
- Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 63.
- Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 59.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 55.
- Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 52.
- Actor Paul Lieberstein is 51.
- Actress Jeri Ryan is 50.
- Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker is 50.
- Actor Thomas Jane is 49.
- TV host Clinton Kelly is 49.
- Actress Tamara Mello is 48.
- Actress-singer Lea Salonga is 47.
- Actor Jose Solano is 47.
- International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 46.
- Rock musician Scott Phillips is 45.
- Singer James Blunt is 44.
- Actress Drew Barrymore is 43.
- Actress Liza Huber is 43.
- Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 39.
- Actor Zach Roerig is 33.
- Actor Daniel E. Smith is 28.
- Thought for the day:
- “The passion for setting people right is in itself an afflictive disease.” — Marianne Moore, American poet (1887-1972).