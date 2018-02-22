Trump criticizes active-shooter drills in school



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 22, about President Donald Trump, guns, and school violence (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:40 p.m.

President Trump said drills that teach students how to respond if an active shooter ever enters the premises “are a very negative thing.”

Trump said he wouldn’t want to tell his son that he has to go through an active-shooter drill. The youngest of Trump’s five children, 11-year-old Barron, attends a private school in Potomac, Maryland.

The president said he’d prefer what he called a “hardened school” over active-shooter drills. Trump said making schools safer will be a top priority for the administration. He has floated the idea of arming teachers as a possible deterrent.

Trump spoke as he opened a school-safety discussion with state and local officials at the White House in response to the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

12:02 p.m.

Trump said he was speaking with members of Congress about making schools safer following the deadly Florida high school shooting.

Trump discussed the issue with state and local officials from around the country who were at the White House. Trump said he also called many members of Congress and that “they’re into background checks.” Trump did not identify the lawmakers he spoke with.

He said they would raise age limits in an apparent reference to the minimum-age for buying an assault-style weapon.

Trump said the group will also discuss opening mental institutions.

11:06 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration would make school safety “our top national priority” after last week’s attack on a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Pence recounted Trump’s calls for strengthening the federal background check system for purchasing firearms and for regulating bump-stocks like those used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.

Calling school shootings “evil in our time,” Pence called on those in positions of authority “to find a way to come together with American solutions.”

It was a markedly different tone than that deployed on stage minutes earlier by NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, who delivered an unbowed defense of gun ownership and lashed out at Democrats — saying they are using the tragedy for “political gain.”

10:15 a.m.

Leaders of the National Rifle Association accused supporters of gun control of exploiting the mass school shooting in Florida to promote an anti-gun agenda.

NRA leader Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He said Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy were eager to blame the NRA and called “for even more government control.”

He said opponents of gun rights want to “sweep under the carpet” the failure of school safety, families “and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI” to prevent the shootings.

LaPierre and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch addressed conservatives at CPAC.

Loesch said many in the media “love mass shootings,” adding, “crying white mothers are ratings gold.”

9:47 a.m.

President Trump offered a full-throated backing of the National Rifle Association.

Trump tweeted, “What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president, a strong supporter of gun rights, publicly weighed some gun control measures in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

He expressed interest in strengthening background checks, banning “bump stock” style devices, and raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

9:08 a.m.

Trump met with state and local officials from around the country to discuss school safety.

Trump administration officials said attendees at a session included Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, both Republicans. The Democratic Mayor of Parkland, Florida, Christine Hunschofsky, would also participate. She governs town where 17 people were killed in a school shooting last week.

Trump would also hear from local police, health, and education officials. He sought to show action in the wake of the shooting at Douglas High School.

8:23 a.m.

The president said he wants to see action on a series of gun control measures, saying “Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!”

Trump tweeted, “I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!”

He did not immediately offer more details.

Trump appeared to endorse a plan to raise the minimum age to buy assault-type weapons.

He previously expressed interest in efforts to strengthen the federal background check system. It was not clear if he would back closing loopholes that permit loose private sales on the internet and at gun shows.

7:49 a.m.

Trump continued to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for “gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best.”

Trump tweeted, “I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC.” Trump said giving concealed weapons to highly trained teachers would allow them to, in his words, “immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions.”

Trump added, “Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this.” He said, “ATTACKS WOULD END!”