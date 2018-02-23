Australian PM says he’s inspired by US tax cuts



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 23, about President Donald Trump’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:55 p.m.

President Trump blamed Russia, Iran, and the Syrian government for recent violence in Syria, calling it a “humanitarian disgrace.”

Hundreds have been killed amid increased bombardments in recent days of the rebel-controlled eastern suburbs of Damascus. The death toll from the past week had climbed to more than 400.

Trump spoke at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Turnbull.

Turnbull said Australia has been very generous in accepting refugees from Syria and said the Islamic State group’s attempts to establish a caliphate had “been smashed.”

He said what’s needed now is a political settlement reached by the people who live there.

2:45 p.m.

The president said he had talked with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about his plans to curb gun violence and bolster school safety in the aftermath of the deadly Florida high school shooting.

During his joint news conference with Turnbull, Trump said making schools a “gun-free environment” doesn’t increase safety.

He said security guards typically don’t know and don’t love the children at schools. Trump again criticized the Florida deputy who didn’t enter to try to stop the Florida shooter. He said the man standing outside the school “doesn’t love the children.”

2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Turnbull said his country was inspired by President Trump’s tax cuts.

Turnbull told reporters that Trump’s economic reforms were one of the most powerful arguments his government was using to persuade Australian lawmakers to reduce the business tax rate there.

Echoing Trump, Turnbull said most of the benefits go to workers when corporate taxes are cut.

Turnbull said cutting corporate taxes leads to more investment and that more investment leads to more jobs.

Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax cut into law in December, cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy, and providing more modest breaks for individuals.

2:20 p.m.

President Trump said a U.S. combat ship will be named in honor of an Australian cruiser that was lost fighting alongside the U.S. Navy in World War II.

Trump said the ship will be named the USS Canberra, after Australia’s capital.

He said Australia’s defense minister will sponsor the USS Canberra. Trump said the ship will be a worthy successor to both her Australian namesake and her American predecessor.

He said the ship will symbolize the enduring friendship between the two countries, adding that “there is no closer friendship.”

Turnbull said his meetings with Turnbull were a great opportunity to deepen Australia’s engagement with its most strategic and economic partner.

1:15 p.m.

The president said “a lot of good things” will come from meeting with Turnbull.

Asked if he would visit down under, Trump said he would and called Australia a “great place.”

Trump said they were working on trade deals, the military, security, and other issues.

Turnbull noted that this year marks “100 years of mateship” between the U.S. and Australia. The prime minister predicted 100 more years of friendship to come.

The leaders spoke in the Oval Office during a portion of the meeting that was open to U.S. and Australian journalists.

Trump and Turnbull scheduled a joint news conference following their talks and working lunch.

12:45 p.m.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Turnbull at the south entrance of the White House.

The leaders shook hands before going inside.

Relations between Trump and Turnbull got off to a tumultuous start shortly after Trump took office. They sparred during a contentious telephone call over a plan for the U.S. to accept refugees that had been agreed to by former President Barack Obama.

Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey said the two men “understand each other” now and enjoy each other’s company.

Hockey said the former businessmen share a “common language.”