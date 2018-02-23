Gardner spokeswoman: No ‘political games’



ST. LOUIS (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 23, about the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times Central Standard Time).

2:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Gardner was “not playing political games” when it came to the indictment of Gov. Greitens.

Spokeswoman Susan Ryan issued a statement in response Greitens’ claim that his indictment on one felony count of invasion of privacy was politically motivated. Greitens is a Republican and Gardner a Democrat.

Ryan said the “personal attacks” by Greitens were disappointing, but won’t detract Gardner “from her duty to serve justice and the citizens of this community.”

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was governor, without her permission. He has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

2:15 p.m.

Missouri’s attorney general said he was confident a state House investigation of Gov. Greitens would be “thorough and swift.”

Attorney General Josh Hawley went on Twitter to weigh in on the indictment of Greitens. Both men are Republicans.

Greitens has said he committed no crime and blamed Gardner for the indictment, calling her a “reckless liberal prosecutor.”

Leaders of the Missouri House plan their own investigation.

Hawley’s tweet called the indictment “a serious matter.”

1:00 p.m.

Greitens’ attorney said the governor wanted to meet with the prosecutor prior to his indictment but she refused.

Edward L. Dowd Jr. said Greitens was willing to meet with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gardner but she declined the offer.

Gardner spokeswoman Susan Ryan said Greitens’ legal team requested a “secret” meeting involving only attorneys to share what they called the “human” side of Greitens’ story. Ryan said no new information or facts were being offered, so Gardner deemed the meeting unnecessary.

11:50 a.m.

The Missouri Republican Party said the indictment against Greitens amounted to a “political hit job.”

State GOP Executive Director Sam Cooper said the invasion of privacy law Greitens is accused of violating has never been prosecuted in this way in the past. “Missourians should see this for what it is, a political hit job,” he said.

Cooper noted Gardner received more than $200,000 from groups tied to George Soros, a prolific Democratic donor. The donations occurred in her 2016 campaign.

He said the party looks forward to an investigation being done by a bipartisan committee of lawmakers.

10:20 a.m.

The second-highest ranking member of the Missouri Senate questioned whether Gov. Greitens could effectively keep leading the state following his felony indictment.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe said in a statement that Greitens’ actions have damaged the reputation of the office of governor. Greitens and Kehoe are both Republicans.

9:30 a.m.

The Republican Governors Association said Greitens was stepping down from the group’s executive committee following his indictment.

The association’s executive director, Paul Bennecke, said in a statement that Greitens informed the group he planned to spend the weekend in Missouri after being indicted. That meant he wouldn’t attend the group’s meetings, which were being held during the National Governor’s Association meeting.

Bennecke’s statement said the Republican Governors Association looked “forward to a quick resolution of this issue.”

8:40 a.m.

The number of lawmakers demanding that Greitens resign was growing.

Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, tweeted that he was “disgusted to learn” a grand jury found sufficient evidence to indict the Republican governor on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.

Rowden said Greitens should step down for the “sake of our state.”

Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew, of Kansas City, wrote in a Facebook post that he doesn’t believe Greitens can “effectively perform the duties of his office.”