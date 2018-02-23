KNTU Sports roundtable: Rockets-Warriors, Winter Olympics, and Tiger Woods



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing KNTU’s weekly roundtable, this week we discuss instant replay in Conference USA, the potential of a Rockets-Warriors Western Conference Finals, the best and worst of the Winter Olympics, and Tiger Woods.

This week’s roundtable includes:

David Patterson, The Green Guys

Peyton Russell, KNTU Sports Anchor

Joshua Skinner, KNTU Sports Director

Q. North Texas men’s basketball lost a heartbreaker on Saturday, Feb. 17 to Marshall 74-72 in a game decided by a goaltending call with 0.3 seconds left in the game; however, the replay showed that it was not goaltending, which would have sent the game into overtime. Should Conference USA look to instant replay in the future to prevent situations like this or are you happy with the current officiating setup?

Patterson: Instant replay is a necessary evil in sports. It seems like the majority of the time it is beneficial in helping officials make the right call, but then there are times where you just can wrap your head around what they saw. I think everyone should take a note from the NFL, NHL, and NBA and have centralized replay.

Russell: Replay has had its issues with multiple sports, not just in this situation. I have always been a fan of instant replay so I believe C-USA should push towards instant replay in the future. I also think there should be about a minute time limit on reviewing a play. Replays can take up to 3-4 minutes, and it drags out the length of any game. If you can’t determine a call by watching a slow-mo replay in a minute, then the original call should stand.

Skinner: I’m somewhat surprised that C-USA doesn’t already have a centralized instant replay system. The play was called wrong on the court, and it affected the outcome of the game. Even if it’s something like the NFL’s coach’s challenge, I would like to see instant replay instituted for C-USA basketball.

Q. With the NBA All-Star game out of the way, the NBA began the “second-half” of its season on Thursday, Feb. 22. What is the big storyline that you’re looking at as the season starts to wind down?

Patterson: I want to see the Rockets and Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. For the first time, there is a team in the West with a real chance of knocking off Golden State. I also want to see if Cleveland’s move continue to prove to be positive.

Russell: The most prominent storyline for me is whether or not anyone can take down the Golden State Warriors. I get that Houston is neck-and-neck with them but in a seven-game series, I still don’t think there is a single team out there that can beat the Warriors four times.

Skinner: I’m pulling hard for the Rockets down the stretch. There has always been this air of inevitability around the Warriors, but that has been crushed this season. Houston has won twice in three meeting this year against Golden State, who has struggled over the last ten games.

Q. The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have been a smashing success. With the action coming to a close, what has been your favorite moment thus far? Most disappointing?

Patterson: When USA women’s hockey player Jocelyne Lamoureux put Shannon Szabados on her butt for the gold medal-winning goal, I was in disbelief. That is a moment I will never forget.

Most disappointing is Lindsey Vonn’s poor overall performance. She finished 6th in the Women’s Super-G, 3rd in Women’s Downhill, and was disqualified in the Women’s Combined. I was expecting gold from America’s Winter Olympics sweetheart, but it was not her year.

Russell: My favorite moment from the Winter Olympics is when the U.S. women’s hockey team won gold over a Canadian team that had won four straight gold medals.

Most disappointing was the U.S. men’s hockey team being knocked out so early in the elimination round. It’s tough to compete when you can’t use your NHL players, but anytime you have men’s hockey in the Olympics, I always think back to the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

Skinner: I’m going to cop-out and choose two favorite moments. First is the Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecká’s stunning gold medal in the Women’s Super-G. With nowhere near as much experience as the other competitors — her bread-and-butter is snowboarding — she managed to defeat Austria’s Anna Veith by .01 seconds for the most stunning gold medal since the Miracle on Ice. Ledecká’s had only finished in the top 10 in Super-G skiing once in her whole career to that point and was not ranked in the top 20 in the world.

Second, I’ll go with a more controversial choice. I loved Hungarian-American Elizabeth Swaney’s absurdly basic half-pipe ski run. A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and Harvard University, Swaney has spent nearly 25 years working to compete in the Olympics. At times she worked three jobs to pay for entry into international competitions because she had neither the sponsorships nor the athleticism for professional training or funding. Ultimately, she found a loophole in the rules that allowed her to qualify as an athlete from her grandparent’s native Hungary, which didn’t sit well with many people, despite the fact that she was the country’s only half-pipe ski qualifier.

My most disappointing has to be Lindsey Vonn. She was coming back from a severe injury, which needs to be noted. But she performed well below even the most ardent naysayer’s expectations.

Q. Last week in golf, Tiger Woods missed the cut at the Genesis Open, firing a 6-over over through 36 holes. As much as the media and fans seem to want it, will Tiger ever return to his former greatness?

Patterson: At the Farmer’s Insurance Open during the final weekend in January, Tiger looked good everywhere except with the driver in his hands. He was not hitting fairways and had to scramble back for pars. What confuses me is his refusal to put the driver away until it’s corrected.

Russell: Despite everything that has gone on with Tiger Woods, I will always root for him. I grew up watching him win. I hope he can return to greatness because I believe he deserves to have one more legendary moment in his career. With how things are going, I don’t think he will have that one moment, unfortunately.

Skinner: Woods couldn’t hit the ocean from the beach with his driver right now. The other aspects of his game have looked good, but his driver is destroying him. I don’t believe that we will ever see Tiger return to form, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he pulls something out a hat for one more major at some point over the next few years. Apparently, he needs to pull a Tin Cup rely on his 7-iron.