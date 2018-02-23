NFL Draft analysis: defensive tackles — Vita Vea



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #1 defensive tackle:

Vita Vea, DT, Washington — 6’4″ / 340lbs — Junior #50

Who is He?

The Morris Trophy is an award given to the best offensive and defensive lineman in the Pacific Athletic Conference (PAC 12) each year; every lineman in the conference is responsible for selecting the winners. Offensive linemen select the defensive winner, while the defensive linemen select the offensive winner.

It’s one of my favorite awards because their peers select the winners instead of the media; an award given out by the players on the field to the best lineman they played against that season. The offensive lineman of the PAC 12 voted Vea as 2017 defensive winner of the Morris Trophy and with good reason. He spent the entire season making every center, guard, and tackle he played against look silly.

Vea is a complete player. He brings strength, speed, and athleticism to a 340-pound frame that is — to be honest — scary. He has the body of a player who should only be lining up over the center, and the fluid movement of an edge rusher.

Positives

Typically a player with Vea’s size only plays the 1- or 0-technique his entire career. But Vea spent time playing just about every spot on the defensive line, even contributing on special teams. That’s a 340-pound man blocking a punt. He is a freak athlete.

Vea combines the athleticism and speed of a 3-technique with the strength of a nose tackle. His vast lower body and flexible hips allow him to generate a massive amount of power and give him a solid base. Vea takes on double teams better than any lineman I’ve seen in the class. He’s strong enough to take hits to his side and keep on his feet, even staying with the ball while working through two blockers

At the next level, Vea will primarily function as a 2-gap run stopper, something he was among the best in the country at in college. He always has his eyes in the backfield, reading and working to the ball, and wrapping up the ball carrier while still engaged by an offensive lineman. He also does a great job working down the line, beating reach blocks with speed when he’s not picked up.

In contrast to Maurice Hurst, Jr. and Da’Ron Payne, Vea’s litany of moves is a bit unconventional. He can swim over blockers, push-pull, and get skinny through gaps. He also uses excellent footwork to fake out blockers at the snap; however, his go-to move is an unusual shoulder move that can not be adequately described by the English language. Using his hips to generate upward power, Vea — for lack of a better term — forklifts his blocker off their feet. It’s mesmerizing to watch. He uses this move against the run and the pass with consistent success, working his way into backfields.

It’s not often you see run-stuffing defensive tackles that rush the passer as well as Vea. He keeps his eyes on the ball much as he does in the running game, and gets his arms in throwing lanes when he’s not getting penetration. But much of the time he does get penetration thanks to refined pass rush skills and brute strength. He’ll be able to line up in the 3-technique on passing downs and wreak havoc on quarterbacks.

Vea has excellent IQ and play recognition, staying with the ball and not just attacking space. Lastly, he can function on stunts. His size doesn’t stop him from crossing laterally and still applying pressure.

Negatives

As I mentioned earlier, Vea’s arsenal of moves is a bit unconventional. These moves worked in college, but he doesn’t always have active hands. I’d like to see him get better at swiping away blockers’ arms. He usually wins with his strength, which will translate just fine to the NFL, but a more refined technique would unlock his elite potential.

I also saw a bit of freelancing where Vea would abandon his assignment and try to create for himself, giving up a big play to the offense.

There are also times when Vea’s pad level rises a bit through the play. He doesn’t sink down to re-leverage when he’s not beating a blocker. I’d like to see him stay lower more consistently and adjust when he’s not winning.

Summary

Vea is an NFL-ready defensive tackle. He’s a physical specimen, and although he has a refined game, Vea will be able to develop more as he cleans up the few minor issues he has and adds nuance to his game. He’s the best defensive tackle available in the draft, and a first-round talent.

Relevance to the Cowboys

The Cowboys are currently working on negotiating an extension for their star defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. Their 1-technique David Irving is also a free agent, and it’s unclear if Dallas will be able to retain him with the little cap room they have after signing or tagging Lawrence. If Irving signs elsewhere, Vea would be a perfect replacement. He’s a day one starter who should keep Dallas’ interior from losing a step in the absence of Irving. He would also be the second consecutive defensive first-round pick for the Cowboys, adding to a young core of players on that side of the ball.

It’s unclear whether Vea will still be on the board when the Cowboys get on the clock with the 19th overall pick. If he has a good showing at the combine in March, he could propel himself inside the top 15. But if he’s available, Dallas would be adding to an already star-studded defensive interior.