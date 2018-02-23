Spared Texas inmate expresses gratitude



HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 22, about the scheduled execution of a Texas inmate (all times Central Standard Time).

6:00 p.m.

Convicted killer Thomas “Bart” Whitaker was spared from execution by Gov. Greg Abbott and said he was “thankful” because of what it meant for his dad.

Abbott accepted the state parole board’s recommendation and spared Whitaker’s life before the 38-year-old was to be executed for masterminding a murder plot in which he took the lives of his mother and younger brother at the family home in suburban Houston in 2003.

His father also was wounded in the shootings but has long has favored clemency for his son, saying he’s forgiven him.

“I’m thankful not for me but for my dad.” He went on to say, “Any punishment that I would have or will receive is just, but my dad did nothing wrong.”

It’s the first time in more than a decade that a Texas governor has halted an imminent execution. Whitaker will instead serve life in prison.

5:25 p.m.

Abbott accepted the state parole board’s recommendation and decided to commute Whitaker’s sentence.

Prosecutors who convinced a jury to send Whitaker to death row said the parole board’s decision was wrong and negated the jurors’ verdict.