Trump blames armed officer at FL high school



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said the armed officer who didn’t stop the gunman who carried out the Florida massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School was either a “coward” or “didn’t react properly under pressure.”

Trump was departing the White House for the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, Feb. 23, when he said, “When it came time to get in there and do something” Florida deputy Scot Peterson “didn’t have the courage or something happened.”

Trump added, “he certainly did a poor job, there’s no question about that.”

Officials announced Peterson never went inside the school to engage the gunman while the shooting that killed 17 was underway.

Trump called the episode “a real shot to the police department” and said this “could have been prevented.”